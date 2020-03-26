Hyundai Mobis makes inroads into the global 'safety technology' market with the world's first roof airbag

- The airbag prevents passengers from being ejected from the sunroof and becoming injured in a rollover accident

-The evaluation results of the roof airbag shared at the technical seminars hosted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and SAE

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis said on 26 March that the company is concentrating on enhancing the reliability of new safety devices like the roof airbag and is planning to leverage its differentiated technology to take on the global market.

Hyundai Mobis' roof airbag is deployed under the surface side of the vehicle in a rollover accident, covering the entire roof in just 0.08 seconds, protecting and preventing all passengers from being ejected from the sunroof.

Since it began mass-producing its first airbags in 2002, Hyundai Mobis has continuously introduced advanced airbag technologies. Recently, the company is developing convergence technologies in safety on a full scale.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) conducted a safety evaluation of Hyundai Mobis' roof airbag.

Last January, NHTSA gave a presentation on the 'Status of NHTSA's Roof Ejection Mitigation Research' at 2020 SAE Government/Industry Meeting hosted by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and disclosed the evaluation results of Hyundai Mobis' roof airbag.

NHTSA is a US government agency whose mission is to save lives, prevent injuries and reduce economic costs due to road traffic crashes, through education, research, safety standards and enforcement activity.

About Hyundai Mobis



Hyundai Mobis is the 7th largest leading automotive supplier. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Hyundai Mobis is to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people.

It is excellent in sensors, sensor fusion in controllers and software design capabilities in safety control. As Hyundai Mobis internalized all core auto component technologies, it has various product groups in ADAS based on its state-of-the-art technologies which combined sensors and these technologies. Its products also include core modules (chassis, cockpit and front-end), brakes, suspension, steering, airbags, lights and automotive electronics.

Mobis currently has more than 30,000 employees and has been manufacturing in more than 30 regions in 10 countries including South Korea, China, Germany, India and the United States. In addition to its R&D headquarters in South Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

