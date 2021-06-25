Hyundai Mobis integrated HUD and Cluster for the first time in the world

The Clusterless HUD, developed by Hyundai Mobis, is a new, next-generation cockpit technology that minimizes driver distraction by distributing the various kinds of driving information displayed in the cluster to the HUD (Heads-Up Display) in front of the driver and AVNT (Audio, Video, Navigation and Telematics).

The Clusterless HUD is characterized by the fact that it raised the height of the driving information, which is required at all times, such as speed and RPM, to the driver's eye level. In addition to the inherent driving assist functions of HUD, such as navigation, it has also greatly enhanced safety and convenience. It is said to have differentiated the design and enhanced the visibility of the driving information display. Other auxiliary driving information is displayed through AVNT.

The Clusterless HUD is divided into a total of four display areas, including three at the top, and one at the bottom. The top display areas show the speed, RPM, ADAS-related information, and navigation information. The bottom display area shows basic vehicle information, such as the shift mode, temperature of the coolant, and distance to empty. It can also display the turn signal, system information warning lights, etc.

The Clusterless HUD, developed by Hyundai Mobis, has a 15-inch display, providing a much larger display area than existing products. The company developed the new manufacturing technology for the combiner mirror, which implements HUD functions through the optical glass installed on the side of the dashboard, and the optical deposition specifications, thereby securing producibility. Hyundai Mobis has also secured the visibility for drivers by designing the frame fixed in the vehicle to slope towards the driver.

The Clusterless HUD will increase the utilization of the interior space. Currently, global automakers are focusing on securing interior space, such as enlarging the interior space, by applying the platform exclusively for electric vehicles. The reduction in weight is expected to help increase the range as well.

Hyundai Mobis registered the clusterless HUD patent in major countries around the world, including the US, China, and Germany, as well as in Korea. In this way, Hyundai Mobis is planning to preempt the new future of cockpit technology and try and win global orders through aggressive promotions targeting domestic and overseas automotive brands.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the 7th largest leading automotive supplier. Founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Mobis is to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people.

Hyundai Mobis is excellent in sensors, sensor fusion in controllers and software design capabilities in safety control. Its products also include various electrification components, brakes, suspension, steering, airbags, lights and automotive electronics.

Mobis currently has more than 30,000 employees and has been manufacturing in more than 30 regions in 10 countries. In addition to its R&D headquarters in Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

Media Contact

Jihyun Han, jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr

Choon Kee Hwang, ckhwang@mobis.co.kr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551348/Clusterless_HUD.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis