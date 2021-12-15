Hyperscale Data Center Market revenue to cross USD 60 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

There has been an increase in demand for maintenance and support services by hyper-scale data center providers to enable uninterrupted operations. Maintenance & support services offer a comprehensive range of planned preventative maintenance, energy optimization, and enhanced support services. They offer expert advice on all aspects of a data center design, providing a range of survey and audit services specifically focused on the optimization of hyper-scale data center assets. Major consultancy services cover onsite & remote assistance, Service-Level Agreement (SLA) management, data center optimization audit, power quality surveys, PUE assessments, and electrical thermal imaging.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2594

Leading cloud service providers including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alibaba Cloud, and Google Cloud use hyper-scale data centers as they offer optimum space, power, cooling, and technical infrastructure required to support mass-scale data & cloud computing. Due to continual changes in data storage needs, there is an increasing demand for cloud computing services. Cloud computing has various benefits including improved application speed, efficiency, scalability & customization, and requires a large amount of processing power. This is encouraging organizations to scale up their data centers to increase their profitability. Rising demand for cloud resources has resulted in the deployment of hyper-scale data centers.

The hyperscale data center market for entertainment & media sector expected to witness significant growth on account of to a surge in the adoption of OTT services. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry showcased a surge in viewership on digital content supported by the high penetration of the internet and consumer electronic devices. OTT streaming requires a network of configured live encoding and streaming servers to deliver videos to viewers. These servers are installed in hyper-scale data centers to boost computing capacity and deliver content without interruptions. Hyper-scale data center infrastructure reduces the latency of video streams and strengthens end-to-end video streaming capabilities.

Growing demand in the North America retail and e-commerce sectors is helping the hyperscale data center market progression. Retailers leverage big data to optimize customers' shopping experience, increasing the requirement for reliable IT infrastructure to support the growing number of retail applications. Hyper-scale data centers are vital components of retail operations in the U.S. and Canada as shoppers demand a highly personalized experience when interacting with brands through online and local stores. Tailoring a campaign to individual customers requires a large amount of real-time data storage and computing power to process & analyze transactions. This factor is increasing the acceptance of hyperscale data centers to enable cutting-edge retail personalization.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2594

Some major findings of the hyperscale data center market report are:

The hyperscale data center market will observe growth led by the increasing use of digital services including OTT and online video streaming platforms. Market players are expanding their IT infrastructure to fulfill viewership demand while maintaining a high quality of experience. This, in turn, is spurring industry growth as the content can be delivered to viewers through hyper-scale data centers by reducing streaming latency.

Monetary benefits including a reduction in CAPEX and OPEX by using a hyper-scale data center will aid market expansion. Such data center architecture enables larger-scale organizations to make optimum utilization of available space and add resources to their infrastructure by incurring minimum additional costs.

The increasing demand for data center cooling solutions is helping the market to expand at a significant rate. Datacenter cooling solutions are cost-effective, eco-friendly, and energy efficient. Cooling technologies keep the temperature in hyper-scale data centers within acceptable ranges, allowing them to operate without interruptions.

An upsurge in hyper-scale computing by enterprises to efficiently manage their data and IT operations is boosting market expansion. Enterprises are undertaking big data projects, increasing computing and storage needs. Big data incorporates a business intelligence application for data integration and migration, which requires hyper-scale data centers.

The IT & telecom industry needs hyper-scale data centers for its operations, according to the size of the organization. The usage of resilient networking infrastructures and optimized power usage to manage a high volume of data due to the adoption of advanced technologies including 5G, ML & AI are fostering growth in the hyperscale data center market.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Hyperscale Data Center Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 Infrastructure providers

3.3.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.5 End-use landscape

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.3.6.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.6.2 Component suppliers

3.3.6.3 Infrastructure providers

3.3.6.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.6.5 End-use landscape

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Data center virtualization

3.4.2 Software defined networking (SDN)

3.4.3 Impact of AI

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/hyperscale-data-center-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710319/Hyperscale_Data_Center_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.