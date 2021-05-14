Hyperoptic: Broadband cited as key bugbear for returning office workers

LONDON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With UK businesses hoping to welcome the return of workers as soon as government guidelines allow, there's one element they need to be sure they don't miss in between their COVID-security preparations – having the right connectivity in place so staff can hit the ground running.

According to a nationally representative survey of 2,000 UK adults by OnePoll, two in five (40%) office workers would feel more positive about returning to the office if their business broadband was upgraded. This is because of the disconnect between the performance between their home and business broadband. Only 12% of office workers believe that the broadband in their office is better than the provision they have at home.

Many office workers feel that their business connectivity was a hinderance prior to the lockdown. The survey respondents said that they used to waste an average of 13.98 minutes a week waiting for files to upload or download. Three quarters also experienced weekly issues with video calls, with the average office worker dropping out of at least three video calls a week whilst working from the office.

Another reason Brits would like to see better connectivity is for it to enable new smart technologies, which will enhance their job performance. Nearly two thirds (59%) of Brits would like to see an introduction of new technologies in their workplace in the next 12 months. 20% would like more IoT tech (e.g., smart lights, smart toilets), 16% would like smart display whiteboards, 14% would like to see 3D printing and 13% would like to try VR teleconferencing.

Charles Davies, MD ISP, Hyperoptic: "The majority of office workers have been working remotely since last March, and they have experienced first-hand the role that connectivity has played in the success of day-to-day working. Video conferencing has been a huge lifeline to help keep them connected to co-workers and customers, and the technologies have proved so successful that many businesses are shifting to hybrid-working models. As we adjust to new working practices, having the right connectivity at our home and our place of work, will make a huge difference to our job experience and performance."

Hyperoptic also commissioned research earlier this year into how the pandemic has impacted the property sector. According to the research, nearly half (49 per cent) of the general public want to continue working from home full-time and only one in ten (10 per cent) of respondents said they want to go back to working full-time in an office. Over half of Brits (52 per cent) say that their Wi-Fi quality is something they cannot compromise on since working from home.

For more information, please see: https://hyperoptic.com/ or email press@hyperoptic.com

About Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic was founded in 2011 to shake up the UK broadband market with its "full" fibre optic technology. It offers consumers and businesses gigabit-capable broadband with average speeds of up to 900Mbps, which is over 12x faster than the UK average.

It works with property owners, developers and professionals, designing and installing dedicated fibre infrastructure to new buildings and existing developments. It focuses exclusively on high density urban areas.

The company has been awarded the 'Best Superfast Broadband' provider by the Internet Service Providers' Association for six years running. It has also been listed in the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 for four years in a row. In the last year it's been recognised as the 'Fastest Ultrafast Provider (downloading)' and 'Fastest Ultrafast Provider (uploading)' by the Broadband Genie awards and won both 'The Service Award' and 'The Innovation Award' at the inaugural Compare the Market Simples Awards.

