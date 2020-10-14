Hyperlink InfoSystem - A Top Mobile App Development Company in Canada To Work With in 2020, as per Researches By Leading B2B Research Platforms

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's tech sector was booming but fell at least 7% in 2020 due to the pandemic. And this sector will create more business opportunities for tech companies as a pandemic situation shows the value of technology in the growth of every business. The most demanded technologies in 2020 are Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Data Science, AR/VR, and Mobile Apps for sure. With the help of these technologies, businesses around the world perform their operations safely with minimum manpower and increase their ROI.

There are more than 43000 tech companies actively offer their services that increase the competition in this market. It is not easy to find the one most suitable for your requirements and budget from a huge number of companies without any research on their work experience and past client reviews. There are various B2B reviews and research platforms like Clutch.co, TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com, TopSoftwareCompanies.co, and many more that provide a list of trustworthy IT companies around the world. If you are finding an app development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem will be the most trusted name on almost all platforms for all your tech needs.

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a top mobile app development company offering web, software, and app development services since 2011. The company has served more than 2,300 clients globally and delivered more than 3,200 apps, 1,600+ websites, and more than 300 projects for the latest technologies like AI, Data Science, Salesforce, Mobile Games, IoT, Automation, AR/VR, etc. They have a team of 250+ app developers who are highly skilled and always ready to learn and implement new technologies in development. The company has worked with 400+ businesses including startups to enterprise-level businesses in Canada and to serve more local organizations planning to open an office in Canada soon. After seeing their work for Canada's tech market, several B2B research and reviews platform awarded the company as one of the best app developers for Canada in 2020.

On this occasion, CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem, Mr. Harnil Oza says, "It is such a proud moment for us to rank as one of the top app developers in Canada. As a team of Hyperlink InfoSystem, we are happy to guide more businesses with their requirements and develop solutions using the latest technologies that help them to get maximum ROI. At Hyperlink InfoSystem, we always focused on client satisfaction and achieved more than a 95% client retention rate in the last few years that shows our path towards success and become industry leaders for all technology-based solutions. We are committed to delivering more exciting solutions in the coming years that will help us to make strong relationships with our existing and new clients."

When it comes to the app development partner for your business, you can contact Hyperlink InfoSystem and shine your products or services in this highly competitive world with the most advanced digital solutions. You can email them at info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com and discuss your idea.

