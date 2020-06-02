Hylan partners with Sitetracker to scale rapidly

"We are participating in the greatest expansion of communications infrastructure in history," Joe Cecin, CEO at Hylan said. "To seize this opportunity, Hylan is proud to select the Sitetracker Platform to improve operational efficiencies and enable our next phase of rapid growth."

With industry-leading capabilities such as trackers, efficient closeout with automated document generation, out-of-the-box reporting and dashboarding, and a powerful mobile app, Hylan will be able to get jobs done faster, easier, and more efficiently than ever.

Growth is a priority for Hylan, which is made up of four companies spread across the US - Hylan Datacom and Electrical, Hylan West, Western Utility, and Down Under Construction. As Hylan continues to scale and consider M&A opportunities in the future, they saw the value in operating off of a single, cloud-based system.

"With our strong growth and acquisitions in the near future, we needed a way to standardize and streamline our operations," said Robert Bianco, Vice President of Business Development at Hylan. "We know that leading companies are switching to innovative cloud-based technology to help them grow. We chose Sitetracker because it is the industry standard for telecom project management. We trust their expertise and look forward to joining the connected Sitetracker ecosystem directly through their unique Sitetracker to Sitetracker Integration."

With customers like ExteNet, Charter Communications, Intersection/LinkNYC, and ZenFi Networks already using Sitetracker, Hylan will leverage the efficiency of working in an integrated common platform via the widely adopted Sitetracker to Sitetracker Integration. This integration directly connects Sitetracker customers to each other to ensure that timely, accurate data is automatically shared with contractors, vendors, and customers as needed.

"PMOs using Sitetracker to Sitetracker Integrations are finding unrivaled efficiency," said Michael Di Modugno, Vice President of Solution Delivery at Sitetracker. "It is always a pleasure to see the immediate benefits our customers experience when leveraging Sitetracker to Sitetracker Integrations with their customers and contractors. Hylan will see the same success."

"We are excited to be partnering with innovators like Hylan," says Giuseppe Incitti, CEO at Sitetracker. "Hylan is building the infrastructure which will empower all of the transformational technologies of our time, from 5G to IoT to self-driving cars and smart cities. We are humbled to have been chosen to play such a critical role in their growth and look forward to helping them seize the opportunities ahead."

To learn more about Hylan, visit http://hylan.com/ . For more information on Sitetracker, visit www.sitetracker.com .

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Ericsson, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $23 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2020 and beyond. Visit http://hylan.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173791/Sitetracker___Hylan.jpg

Related Links

https://www.sitetracker.com



SOURCE Sitetracker, Inc.