Hybrid Technology Partners, a leading priority ERP partner in Ireland, climbs up the SME ladder with the Bronze Vendor Award from Lumenia, a national ERP H2H event in Ireland.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenia, a leading ERP consulting firm based in Ireland and the UK, specializing in business transformation through the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning and related enterprise software applications, held its annual ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event in Ireland on October 11th -13th, 2022. Lumenia offered the participants a unique opportunity to observe leading ERP solutions pitted against each other.

During the virtual event, 9 ERP software solutions competed for the title of Best Vendor Demonstration Virtual Event 2022, addressing Production and financial management capabilities and demonstrating their unique selling points.

As part of the event, Paul Browne, Managing Director, Sonya Browne, CFO, and Ruairi Molloy, Business Development Manager of Hybrid Technology Partners, presented an outstanding Priority ERP Software demonstration showcasing the advanced customization features and capabilities of the finance and production modules, from Planning, Scheduling Production Orders, and Costing, to Quotations and Purchasing Approval Process Management and Financial Cash Flow Forecasting and Reporting.

Participating attendees were provided with detailed answers to questions on the system's business process management, mobile applications, and system customization and scalability, demonstrating Priority ERP software's advantages as the ERP solution of choice for many companies in various industries.

"The ERP market is certainly thriving. Our latest ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event, where Hybrid presented an excellent Priority ERP demonstration, had a record number of organizations attending, all potential buyers of ERP solutions. ERP is a central platform for most organizations and a foundation on which many of their digital transformation initiatives will be built. Priority is truly a powerful ERP solution for organizations planning toward digitalization, which is a key imperative across all sectors," commented Ian O'Toole, Event Chair and Principal Consultant at Lumenia.

"We are very proud of this award, considering the exponentially growing Cloud ERP ecosystem in Europe, and UK and Ireland in particular. Priority utilizes a truly unique, flexible approach that allows customers to easily accelerate their businesses by delivering a robust, scalable platform combined with advanced mobility features that drive businesses to enhance overall performance and propel business growth." commented Paul Browne, Managing Director at Hybrid Technology Partners.

Based in Dublin & Limerick, Ireland, Hybrid Technology partners is a leading IT Solutions provider. Backed by 15 years of experience delivering multi- industry, large scale IT Projects, and expertise in bespoke software solutions development, Data management, and Business Management Software, HTP delivers more than 30 customers in Ireland and the UK with advanced ERP software implementation, training & 24/7 support for our clients.

