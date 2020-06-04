Huobi University Looks to Partner with Experts To Reboot Global Blockchain Leadership Program After Covid-19 Pandemic

Validated and designed by the Huobi University, world leading digital economy educators and researchers, the Global Blockchain Leadership course aims to help students explore new knowledge at the forefront of business changes and step into the core circles of the blockchain industry. The course has been successfully run for 5 terms where 150 entrepreneurs and investors from Asia's top blockchain companies have taken part.

GBLP courses have five modules - Global Blockchain Trend, Industry Application, Digital Finance and Investment and two study tours. The courses have been taught in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Hainan, Tokyo, and Silicon Valley. They include case studies and analysis in blockchain industry trends, global blockchain policy and regulation, blockchain applications, investment strategies and Fintech integrations.

As of June 04, 2020, Huobi University has provided training and education programmes in blockchain to more than 30,000 students since 2018 across the globe, including executives from China, U.K. Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

"Work in blockchain education has a long-cycle and slow-impact but we are proud of the multi-dimensional curriculums. Huobi University has designed five levels of curriculum to meet different demands for learners coming from diverse backgrounds. We look to have more industrial experts, talents to join us as instructors and bring our programme distinct perspectives and robust features," commented Dr. Jianing Xu, President of Huobi University.

Huobi University is the blockchain education entity of the Huobi blockchain ecosystem. Huobi University focuses on teaching and researching on distributed business models, blockchain applications, and new models on digital finance to empower the business entities and entrepreneurs.

Dr. Jianing Yu joined Huobi and co-established Huobi University in 2018. He has a PhD degree in Economics awarded by Renmin University and is a renowned expert on the digital economy and blockchain. Dr. Yu was the director of Institute of Industrial Economics of the China MIIT (Ministry of Industrial and Information Technology) and has been closely engaged in policy research and drafting for regulation authorities.

