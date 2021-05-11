Huobi traded over 680 million USDT within 10 hours since the launch of ICP

HONG KONG, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the data from CoinGecko, as of 10:30 on May 11 (GMT+8), ICP (Internet Computer) trading volume reached USD1.21 billion. Within the 10 hours of listing, Huobi Global recorded 680 million USDT for ICP, accounting for approximately 56.67% of the total ICP volume traded.

Huobi Global launched ICP spot trading in the early morning of May 11, 2021 (GMT+8). It is the one of the first trading platforms to introduce ICP.

SOURCE Huobi Global Limited