Huobi Research Institute to Hold 2022 Crypto Trends Webinar with Blockchain Association Singapore

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Research Institute, the leading blockchain application research team, today announced that it will be hosting a webinar, named "2022, where should we focus in the blockchain industry?" at 14:00-15:00 (UTC+8), Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The one-hour long discussion will feature Huobi Research Institute Director Flora Li, Blockchain Association Singapore Co-Chairman Chia Hock Lai, FX168 Crypto Specialist Wei Jiang, and Senior Investment Analyst Esme Pau. The guests will discuss topics from Huobi Research Institute's recently published Global Crypto Industry Overview and Trends 2021-22 report.

Full details of the webinar can be found below:

Title

2022, where should we focus in the blockchain industry?

Date and Time

14:00-15:00 (UTC+8), Wednesday, January 26 th, 2022

Speakers

Flora Li , Huobi Research Institute Director

, Huobi Research Institute Director Chia Hock Lai , Blockchain Association Singapore Co-Chairman

, Blockchain Association Singapore Co-Chairman Wei Jiang , FX168 Crypto Specialist

, FX168 Crypto Specialist Esme Pau, Senior Investment Analyst

Topics

Impact of rising Fed interest rates on crypto markets Evolution of CBDCs and their global adoption The future of meme coins Evolving crypto regulations and how they differ around the world Predictions for NFTs and the metaverse Blockchain technology and financial innovation in 2022

How to Attend

Interested viewers can view the streaming session by clicking here.

On January 22, Huobi Research Institute published its 121-page Global Crypto Industry Overview and Trends 2021-22 report. A joint collaboration with Blockchain Association Singapore and supported by Huobi Technology and Huobi Singapore, this report analyzes the development of the crypto industry over the past year from four different aspects: finance, market, technology and policy. The report also examines ten important events that occurred in the blockchain industry in 2021, and uses them as a basis to forecast trends for 2022. To download the full report, click here.

About Huobi Research Institute

Huobi Blockchain Application Research Institute (referred to as "Huobi Research Institute") was established in April 2016. Since March 2018, it has been committed to comprehensively expanding the research and exploration of various fields of blockchain. As the research object, the research goal is to accelerate the research and development of blockchain technology, promote the application of blockchain industry, and promote the ecological optimization of the blockchain industry. The main research content includes industry trends, technology paths, application innovations in the blockchain field, Model exploration, etc. Based on the principles of public welfare, rigor and innovation, Huobi Research Institute will carry out extensive and in-depth cooperation with governments, enterprises, universities and other institutions through various forms to build a research platform covering the complete industrial chain of the blockchain. Industry professionals provide a solid theoretical basis and trend judgments to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the entire blockchain industry.

Contact Huobi Research Institute:

Consulting email: research@huobi.com

Official website: https://research.huobi.com/

Twitter: @Huobi_Research

Medium: medium.com/huobi-research

Telegram: t.me/HuobiResearchOfficial

SOURCE Huobi Research