Huobi Launches Licensed Brokerage Platform Targeting Institutional Investors During Davos 2020

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group today announced the launch of Huobi Brokerage, a digital asset brokerage platform, during the annual Davos forum. As the global blockchain company's first brokerage solution, Huobi Brokerage will provide digital asset trading products and services to institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Last November, Huobi established its Global Institutional Business (GIB), a new team and a business line of products and services targeted toward institutional clients. Huobi Brokerage is the first product to be launched under the newly formed GIB division and the latest addition to a growing suite of industry-leading blockchain and crypto products within the Huobi Group portfolio.

"There's an industry-wide consensus that institutional investors and HNWIs will be the major contributors of growth for the crypto economy in 2020 and beyond, but barriers like low liquidity and a lack of asset enhancement products are stalling widespread adoption," said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Global Business at Huobi Group. "By introducing institutional-grade products and liquidity solutions that cater to the needs of institutions and eliminate existing barriers, we're aiming to help drive the entire crypto economy forward."

Huobi Brokerage leverages advanced trading algorithms and smart order routing (SOR) to provide institutional clients with access to high-quality liquidity pools, competitive prices, a regulated fiat channel, and an all-in-one solution for OTC trading. Through the platform, clients can access real-time trade quotes and instant price locks, as well as support for high-volume block trades across major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins such as BTC, USDT, HUSD, PAX, TUSD, and USDC. Support for ETH, EOS, BCH, LTC, and XRP is expected in Q1 2020.

Liquidity solutions available via Huobi Brokerage include over-the-counter liquidity, exchange liquidity aggregation, and customized financing and lending facilities. Other services in the product pipeline include interest rate products, alpha products, and custodian services, which will begin rolling out in Q2 2020.

Speaking about the evolution of the financial markets at Davos, Sun added, "2019 brought the first wave of institutional interest but 2020 is when we expect to see the industry mature with growing demand. As we enter the next phase of crypto, Huobi is taking an active role in setting new standards for institutional and retail clients alike."

Since the establishment of the GIB division in Q3 2019, Huobi's institutional business has grown 400% to 1,700 institutional clients onboarded. GIB currently has offices in London, Singapore, and Hong Kong and will be a top priority for Huobi in 2020 as it continues to expand globally.

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established in 2013, the company's Huobi Global exchange accumulates a turnover that places it among the leading global exchanges. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. For more info, visit www.huobi.com

