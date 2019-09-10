Huobi Group Founder Leon Li Named Pantronics' Chairman of Board of Directors, Executive Director & CEO

Under a new proposal, the name of Pantronics may be changed to Huobi Technology Holdings Limited. The change will be subject to the passing of necessary resolutions by shareholders and the approval of the Registry of Corporate Affairs in the British Virgin Islands.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Chris Lee, Pantronics' current Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary, and CFO released the following statement:

"The global scale of innovative technologies is rising exponentially. Emerging technologies, such as mobile internet, A.I., big data, and especially blockchain technology are radically transforming traditional business models. The knowledge, experiences, and management skills that have allowed Leon to build one of the most successful digital asset companies in the world will be invaluable to the Pantronics team."

Li, aged 37, founded the global digital asset giant Huobi Group in 2013 and currently serves as its Chairman and CEO. Huobi Group currently includes Huobi Global, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, as well as numerous other upstream and downstream businesses in the digital asset ecosystem. These include Huobi Japan, Huobi Korea, Huobi Capital, Huobi Labs, Huobi DM, and others. Prior to establishing Huobi, Li worked at Beijing Baide Yunbo Technology Co., Ltd., a technology company specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), from August 2007 to August 2011. Thereafter, Mr. Li served as general manager of Beijing Zhongke Huishang Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd., an ecommerce company serving retail customers, from September 2011 to April 2013.

Mr. Li obtained bachelor's degree in automation from Tongji University in July 2005 and master's degree in Control Science and Engineering from the Department of Automation, Tsinghua University in June 2007.

Huobi acquired a controlling stake of Pantronics in September of 2018.

As board Chairman and Executive Director, Li will provide overall leadership to the board, ensure that it works effectively and discharges its responsibilities, and will take primary responsibility in ensuring that good corporate governance practices are maintained. He will continue in his current role at Huobi.

