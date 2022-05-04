Huobi Global launches a campaign to showcase its growing ecosystem and reach new users

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, announces the launch of its latest campaign to incentivise new users to embark on their crypto journey and experience the benefits brought by its ecosystem.

The recovery of the global economy has struggled amid new waves of COVID-19 infections, supply-chain challenges and soaring commodity prices. Under such circumstances, the status of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency is under strain. As the US Dollar's instability continues, people naturally seek alternative investment opportunities as a hedge against rising inflation and interest rates.

With its decentralized, immutable and anonymous characteristics, crypto assets have rapidly generated wide adoption and acceptance with blue chip companies, private institutions, wealth managers and the general public.

According to the recent data by the Bank for International Settlements, numerous countries around the world are studying or have issued cryptocurrencies, anchoring strategic resources such as gold, diamonds or oil.

In order to provide new users with a basic understanding of investing in digital assets and experience the benefits it could bring, Huobi Global has launched a campaign called: Deposit and Trade.

From Friday, 29th April 2022, new users to Huobi Global can register and deposit $100 USDT into their spot account and complete a single trade (no less than 100 USDT) to be eligible for an exclusive reward.

Rewards will include a stored value card valued at 240 USDT, as well as a 25% APY booster coupon. The stored value card can be used to deduct transaction fees while the coupon can be used to make a 10-day USDT deposit with the total amount capped at 10,000 USDT. Users who complete the tasks within 48 hours could also win double rewards.

"The growth and innovation coming out of the crypto industry is unrivaled and we are still considered early in maximizing its true potential and global reach. Huobi Global's latest campaign showcases our extensive products, services and ecosystem, whilst easing new users in their crypto investment journey,"said Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi.

Huobi Global is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges that rank in the global top ten for both spot and derivatives trading. Huobi has a track record of nine consecutive years of operations. Serving tens of millions of users across 160 countries worldwide, Huobi Global offers services for spot, derivatives, NFTs, fixed deposit products and more.

To participate in the campaign or for further information, please visit here.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

SOURCE Huobi