Huntkey Displayed its Latest Electronic Consumer Products at GITEX GLOBAL 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 16th to 20th, GITEX Global brought together industry leaders and technology enthusiasts from around the world at the Dubai World Trade Center to showcase the latest innovations, products and services in various fields, including AI, 5G, smart cities, consumer electronics, etc. Huntkey displayed chargers and power strips of various standards as well as computer power supplies.

Safe and Fast Chargers

Huntkey has entered the Middle East market for more than ten years (Booth: Hall 15, E36)

As a first-tier mobile phone brand partner, Huntkey exhibited a series of PD charges, the 100W GaN charger(P100) provides three independent output ports and is compatible with various fast charging protocols. For digital device players, this is a good tool that can effectively solve the fear of insufficient battery. Other accessories such as data cables, phone cases, power banks and docking stations are also available.

Power Strips

Safe use of electricity is Huntkey's insistence on quality. Take the power strip SUC501 for example, it has 5 sockets and protects your devices against overload, voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes. It provides a protective barrier that small objects cannot enter, keeping the child safer. The integral copper bar improves product conductivity, durability and safety of the product, reducing heat accumulation to save energy.

PC Peripherals

Huntkey exhibited its new PC case S980 Tornado. It supports 360mm water cooling and 10 system fans. Equipped with 9 MVP120 fans, it supports light synchronization. Through the transparent glass on both sides, the cool lighting effects can be seen at a glance. The power supply equipped is MVP K750, which has 80 Plus gold certification and has a 60S delayed cooling mode. The fan continues to run for 60 seconds after shutting down. This removes remaining heat and ensures complete system cooling.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2023, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Leading a low-carbon life with Huntkey.

Website: http://www.huntkey.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huntkey_global

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey

Media Contact: Ms.Lava Huang, E-mail: marketing@huntkey.com

Business Contact: Ms.Ferris Liao, E-mail: huntkey@huntkey.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257032/1.jpg

SOURCE Huntkey