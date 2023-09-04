DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HungerStation, the leading online food delivery platform in KSA, is now available on HUAWEI AppGallery. HungerStation fully integrated HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) kits, including Map Kits, location Kits and push notification kits into its app, optimizing performance and delivering a superior user experience.

HungerStation and HUAWEI AppGallery's ongoing partnership ensures a seamless and better customer experience

The partnership between both parties start since 2021. One of the remarkable joint marketing campaigns between HMS and HungerStation took place in 2021, yielding impressive results. The joint campaign achieved remarkable social and AppGallery impressions, and witnessed a substantial increase in downloads, with more than 30K users embracing the HungerStation app during the campaign period. The social posts generated a staggering amount of impressions and clicks, indicating the campaign's high engagement and success. HungerStation also benefited from exposure through AppGallery's premium resources, further amplifying its brand visibility.

As a premium partner of Huawei Mobile Services, HungerStation had the privilege of being invited to the P50 Pro Regional Launch by Huawei. This esteemed event featured HungerStation's app in the launch campaigns of new Huawei products, fostering mutual exposure and synergy.

To further enhance the collaboration, HungerStation and Huawei will both work out a joint campaign "Order with HungerStaion" to provide more benefit to all the Huawei users and HungerStation Users. Both parties are thrilled to embark on future joint campaigns, working together to foster the ongoing growth and success of their partnership. The aim is to deliver an exceptional and seamless food ordering experience to Huawei users, further enriching their digital journey.

HUAWEI AppGallery continues to enhance its content by welcoming new apps such as HungerStation. HUAWEI AppGallery, one of the top 3 global app marketplaces offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, and is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users.

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei's unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

Huawei's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe. In 2021, AppGallery witnessed over 432 billion app downloads across the globe.

