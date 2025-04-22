Humanoid Robot Market worth $15.26 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global humanoid robot market is expected to grow from USD 2.92 billion in 2025 to USD 15.26 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 39.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global humanoid robot market is poised for major growth due to modern research that has evolved humanoid robot technology to the point where these robots can determine actions through sensor-based data processing.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99567653

Browse in-depth TOC on "Humanoid Robot Market"

170 – Tables

80 – Figures

240 – Pages

Humanoid Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.92 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 15.26 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Biped Robots, Wheel Drive Robots, Sensors, Actuators and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Safety concerns associated with humanoid robots Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for humanoid robots from logistics sector Key Market Drivers Increasing use of humanoids in education sector

The advancement of AI and ML technologies enabled new possibilities for robot use in human life. For instance, Engineered Arts Limited in the UK created Ameca as a humanoid robot combining ML and AI systems to perform human-like expressions and movements. Ameca serves researchers and testers so they can build AI and ML systems through its tritium robot operating system, which includes advanced facial expressions, arm movements, finger/hand gestures, and faciaI expressions. Similarly, another company, Apptronik, created Apollo as a multi-function AI humanoid robot that was built to serve manufacturing areas. Apollo demonstrates flexibility in construction, logistics, and elder care applications, making it suitable across different commercial domains. The figure released the Figure 02 humanoid robot as its next-generation model with NVIDIA GPUs and Omniverse onboard, which can perform autonomous real-world functions. The robot integrates 3x AI computing capabilities, providing a stronger potential to manage labor shortages. The robotics division at figure develops machines with advanced speech capabilities, vision capabilities, and dexterity, and they plan to bring these robots to both commercial and industrial markets.

Public relations application expected to secure the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

In the last few years, humanoid robots have been designed for use in homes, hospitals, offices, airports, and schools. Humanoid robots are being deployed at collaborative workspaces or public spaces, such as retail stores, shopping centers, office receptions, restaurants, recreational and amusement parks, museums, and airports, to assist people in the domestic environment. The unique nature of humanoid robots makes them valuable for delivering exceptional public relations, which allows better customer interaction and branded exposure.

These human-friendly robots greet visitors while showing them how to move throughout space, discussing promotions and discounts, and performing entertainment activities before explaining location or operational information. Features such as autonomous navigation, person detection and recognition, speech and object recognition, and object grasping and manipulation of humanoids have led to the growth of the humanoid robot market in public relations applications. PAI Robotics (Spain) has developed the REEM series of humanoid robots, which are used worldwide to maintain public relations in museums, showrooms, national parks, and others. Also, these robots play an important role in improving people's daily tasks and quality of life.

Wheel drive segment expected to record second-highest CAGR during forecast period.

The wheel-drive robotics system in robotics offers effective movement possibilities, together with versatile control operations. SoftBank Robotics Group in Japan developed the Pepper robot, which contains wheels to provide both mobility and advanced AI features for social interaction. The China-based product division of UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP. LTD. introduced Alpha Mini to the market with this miniature humanoid robot that depends on wheels for propulsion as well as interactive capabilities. The compact wheel drive system MIP by WowWee (US) is an entertainment and educational robot. Current wheel-based robot technologies open various robotics applications that serve service functions, education, AI demands, and recreational purposes.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=99567653

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR in humanoid robot market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific humanoid robot industry is divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. This region has become a global focal point for investments and business expansion opportunities. As of 2024, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea were the top humanoid manufacturers globally. Moreover, Asia Pacific has the presence of the world's largest electronics companies, such as Samsung (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), and LG Electronics (South Korea), which are indirectly contributing to the growth of the humanoid robot market.

Major companies operating in the humanoid robot companies include SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), ROBOTIS (South Korea), Agility Robotics (US), UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD. (China), and PAI Robotics (Spain).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=99567653

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Robotics Market by Robot (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, Cylindrical, Collaborative), Payload (up to 16 kg, >16 to 60 kg, >60 to 225 kg, >225 kg), Offering (End Effectors, Controllers, Drive Units, Sensors) - Global Forecast to 2029

Mobile Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type (Professional and Personal & Domestic Robots), Application (Agricultural, Cleaning, Educational, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Warehousing & Logistics) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/humanoid-robot-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/humanoid-robot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg