Human Microbiome Market to Grow USD 1544.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Human Microbiome Market is segmented by Type (Gastrointestinal Tract Human Micobiome, Urogenital Tract Human Micobiome), by Application (Diagnosis, Treatment): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Biological Sciences Category.

The global Human Microbiome market size is projected to reach USD 1544.9 Million by 2028, from USD 384.9 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.7% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Human Microbiome Market:

The crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of the global Human Microbiome Market are the continuous rise in the number of lifestyle diseases, the rising focus on human Microbiome therapies, rapidly growing technological advancements in next-generation sequencing and metagenomics, etc.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-12A183/Global_Human_Microbiome

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET

The growing occurrence of lifestyle diseases provides the scope for healthcare professionals to rely on microbiome-based diagnostic tools. It is being used extensively for identifying the signatures of certain microorganisms, in turn, driving the growth of the microbiome market. The procedure usually involves recognizing DNA, RNA, metabolites, and proteins in combination with other biomarkers such as genetics to detect a particular disease and make a detailed prognosis.

Many culture-independent PCR techniques have evolved that enable quantitative and qualitative microbial identification. This has established metagenomic studies for detecting genes that allow microbes to influence hosts in unexpected ways fueling the expansion of the human microbiome market. A wide array of information is available such as pathogen surveillance, host-microbe interactions, and biotechnology. Potential links between the gut microbiome and diseases such as depression have been proposed. The biggest benefit of metagenomics lies in its nucleic aid extraction which can be done from any material in the environment.

The human gut microbiome plays a critical role in the efficiency of therapeutic compounds. Several studies estimate that the number of microbes present inside the human body can be beneficial for treating many diseases such as cancer and adopting novel therapies. This presents lucrative opportunities for drug developers and vaccine manufacturers surging the growth of the human microbiome market. Several key companies are getting funds to fasten the process of development of therapeutic drugs.

Public and private players in the healthcare industry are collaborating to expand their infrastructure for tackling the prevalence of diseases like diabetes, cancer, and obesity. Microbes are a rich source of enzymes that can be beneficial for novel therapeutics thereby gaining increasing government funds and grants to accelerate research initiatives. This will bolster the growth of the global human microbiome market. Additionally pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing heavily in the development of the market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12A183/global-human-microbiome

HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the gastrointestinal tract human microbiome segment will dominate in the human microbiome market share due to the increasing focus of industry players to develop therapeutic solutions for gut health disorders like irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn's disorder.

Based on application, the diagnostics segment will witness considerable growth in the human microbiome market share due to innovations in genome mapping and the emergence of metagenomics technologies.

Based on region, North America will be the most lucrative market owing to rising cases of lifestyle diseases, easy funding for microbiome research, and awareness of preventative healthcare procedures.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-12A183/Global_Human_Microbiome

Key Companies:

Vedanta

Seres Therapeutics

Second Genome

Rebiotix

ActoGeniX

Enterome BioScience

AvidBiotics

4D Pharma Research Ltd

Enterologics

Metabogen

Metabiomics

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Osel

Symberix

Miomics

Symbiotix Biotherapies

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-12A183/Global_Human_Microbiome

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-12A183&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Skin Microbiome Modulator market size is estimated to be worth USD 579.8 Million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 579.8 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.0% during the review period.

- The global Genomics market size is projected to reach USD 31240 Million by 2027, from USD 15120 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Genomics Personalized Health market size is projected to reach USD 16780 Million by 2028, from USD 9232.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global Genome Editing market size is projected to reach USD 6739.8 Million by 2028, from USD 3513 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global anti-microbial coatings market was valued at USD 4.0 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.6 Billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Organ-on-a-Chip market size is estimated to be worth USD 80 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 581.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 39.1% during the review period.

- The global Nutrigenomics market size is projected to reach USD 20990 Million by 2027, from USD 10770 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global DNA Sequencing market size was USD 13380 Million and it is expected to reach USD 48700 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 20.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global metagenomics market was valued at USD 176 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 523 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2024.

- The Global Bioinformatics Market Size is USD 8,614.29 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 24,731.61 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Pharmacogenomics Technology & Theranostics & Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market size is projected to reach USD 8514.8 Million by 2028, from USD 5180.8 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028.

- Global NGS Based Diagnostics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- The Live Cell Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2027.

- China Agrigenomics Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

- The global Clinical Microbiology market size is projected to reach USD 4081.4 Million by 2028, from USD 3171.1 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2028.

- Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- The global cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 168,600.04 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 280,590.21 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Click here to see related reports on Human Microbiome Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports