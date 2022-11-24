Human Microbiome Market is expected to display a steady growth of 26.7% due to the rise in research & development activities among pharmaceutical giants| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Human Microbiome Market was valued at more than USD 380.6 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26.7% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Diagnostic Tests, Drugs, Medical Foods, Supplements, and Others); Application (Diagnostics and Therapeutics); Disease (Obesity, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others); Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies)); Region/Country.

The human microbiome market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the human microbiome market. The human microbiome market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the human microbiome market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Human microbiome is a collection of microorganisms that live on or within the human body. These microbiomes have shown a potential role in healthcare owing to their multiple functions, including enabling easy digestion, regulation of the immune system, and production of vitamins.

Factors such as a surge in the incidence of lifestyle disorders, rising expenditure on research and development activities, and the increase in funding by the federal government are some of the prominent factors that are positively influencing the market growth globally.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Enterome Biosciences SA, Yakult Honsha Co., 4D Pharma, Second Genome, Seres Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., AOBiome, Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, and OptiBiotix HEALTH PLC .

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The human microbiome market has been significantly affected during these times owing to the delay in elective surgeries during the pandemic.

The global human microbiome market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, medical foods, supplements, and others. The drugs segment is expected to grow with high CAGR rates during the forecast period which is mainly attributed to the rising number of human microbiome-based therapeutic products in clinical trials along with increased funding to develop microbiome-based medications. Apart from this, probiotics held a significant share of the market owing to rising consumer demand and awareness.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into diagnostics and therapeutics. The therapeutics segment held the dominant share in the global market due to increased funding in research and development for microbiome-based therapies, technological advancements, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Based on the disease, the human microbiome market is segmented into obesity, infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune diseases, metabolic & gastrointestinal disorders, and others. The infectious disease segment is expected to witness high CAGR rates during the forecast period. The surge in the incidence of infections due to microbial dysbiosis, because of antibiotic treatment, and the rising number of clinical trials for the development of target-specific microbiome-based therapies are the major factors propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Online pharmacies are expected to register high CAGR rates due to the rising number of internet users, widening access to online services, and the rapid use of e-prescriptions in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

Human Microbiome Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Human Microbiome market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 26.7% Market size 2020 USD 380.6 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Human Microbiome Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Enterome Biosciences SA, Yakult Honsha Co., 4D Pharma, Second Genome, Seres Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., AOBiome, Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, and OptiBiotix HEALTH PLC. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product Type; By Application; By Disease; By Distribution Channel; By Region/Country

