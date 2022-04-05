Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market worth US$ 885.52 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY City, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market – By Product (D2C Gut Health Test, Probiotic Supplements, Personalized Nutrition, Microbiome Modulators) and Future Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research report, the global human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market is valued at US$ 110.83 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 885.52 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. By Region, North America dominated the market with a significant share in 2021.

A human gut microbiome is a group of beneficial and harmful microorganisms present in the human body's digestive tract. Many microorganisms of thousands of different species, including bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, are present in the human gut. Microbiota supports the immune system by breaking down potentially toxic food compounds and synthesizing specific vitamins, and amino acids, including all B vitamins and vitamin K. Human gut health is diagnosed using gut health test kits, which use stool tests to diagnose the health and population. These tests provide personalized results as well as recommendations for additional nutritional supplements. The preservation of gut health and the proper balance of these microorganisms is crucial for immunity, physical and mental health, and other benefits.

Consumers became more aware of the importance of good immunity, gut health, and gut health testing due to the COVID-19 impact, which will drive manufacturing and research into gut microbiome nutrition. Rapid advancements in microbiome diagnostic testing and growing awareness of the microbiota's role in disease development are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Also, the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies, innovative start-ups, and biotechs will play a significant role in the global market growth. Increasing collaborations between public and private organizations is expected to witness considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

However, A high intake of antibiotics and other supplements is expected to hamper the global market. Understanding the gut microbiome is challenged by the broad array in human genetic composition, dietary habits, and geographic distribution across the globe.

Regionally North America is likely to witness rapid growth during the forecast period (2022-2030) due to increased demand and the massive impact of COVID-19. Companies are granted huge funds for research on live microbiome ingredients and the development of new products.

The important key players are Seed Health, ResBiotic, Fitbiomics, HSK Genetech, Mybacs, Affinity DNA, Freshly fermented, Carbiotix, Troo, Verisana, Throne, Phable, Biomesight, Invivo, Neovos, Holobiome, The BioArte, Bio & Me, ISOThrive, Zarbees, Mamasselect, Hyperbiotics, Everidis, Floraster, Enfamil, Culturelle, Biogaia, Viome, Atlas Biomed, Nouri, Bayer Consumer Health, Clasado Biosciences, CometBio, Essential formulae, ExeGi, Kerry, Immune Biotech, Pendulum Therapeutics, Evolve Biosystems, Gerber, Lovebug probiotics, Mommy's Bliss, Flore, Bioms, Ombre, Biohm, Nexbiome, Finch Therapeutics, Byheart, Mybiotics, Vedanta Biosciences, Other Prominent Players

Key developments in the market:

In Jan 2022, Unilever has associated with the gut microbiome specialists at Holobiome to identify food & drink ingredients that could have a positive effect on mental wellbeing by targeting the gut-brain axis. The research partnership between Unilever and Holobiome attempts to find specific dietary ingredients that interact with these important bacteria. The long-term goal is to use these substances in a variety of foods and beverage products across Unilever's portfolio to naturally increase levels of calming neurotransmitters in the gut, so enhancing mental health.

In Nov 2021, Ombre raised $3M seed round for at-home microbiome tests. Ombre will emphasis on improving its existing products, supply chain, and services and home tests, gut health reports, probiotic formulations, and in-app experience.

In Nov 2020, Cargill invested US$25m in BioGaia, microbiome collaborations to follow and to accelerate growth and expand microbiome solutions. Cargill Health Technologies (CHT) will benefit from the investment as it expands its offering of health solutions for consumers.

In Dec 2019, RB and Evolve BioSystems Team Up to Advance Infant Gut Health to sell 'Evivo', which is clinically proven to reduce gut pH, thereby helping suppress the growth of pathogenic bacteria in the infant's gut.

Market Segmentation

Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

D2C Gut Health Test

Probiotic Supplements

Personalized Nutrition

Microbiome Modulators

Ingredients



Medical Foods



Therapeutics

Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Adult

Maternal

Infant

Global Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

