Human Machine Interface Market size worth $ 7.17 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Primary factors that are fueling the growth of the Human Machine Interface Market are the surging adoption of industrial automation in the manufacturing process, growing demand for smart automation solutions, and the evolution of IoT

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Human Machine Interface Market" By Offering (Hardware, Software, Cloud, On-Premise), By End-Use Industry (Paper And Pulp, Water And Waste Water Treatment), By Type (Interface Software, Touch Screen, Remote Panel), By Application (Factory Automation, Smartphones And Tablets, Electronic Consumer Applications), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Human Machine Interface Market size was valued at USD 3.44 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.74% from 2022 to 2030.

Human Machine Interface Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Human Machine Interface Market Overview

The primary factor for driving the growth of the Human Machine Interface Market is, that HMI has vastly improved manufacturing processes in various industry verticals including Chemical & Petrochemical, Paper & Pulp, Water & Waste Water Treatment, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Automotive. Thus, the use of HMI in various avenues is driving the growth of the Human Machine Interface Market. In addition, HMI enables data acquisitions and supervisory control in the entire system, hence parameter changes are feasible as the operators choose. For example in metal manufacturing, HMI will control the method and speed at which metal is going to cut and fold.

Furthermore, the growing Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe is boosting demand for Human Machine Interface Market as the growing use of connected devices is demanding more sophisticated HMIs. Industrial factory and control automation devices are implemented to eliminate human intervention in the process of developing products and services. This, in turn, helps to reduce production and labor costs thereby helping to increase the production output. The human-machine interface plays a crucial part in industrial automation which improves industrial controls.

Key Developments

In February 2020 , Rockwell Automation acquired ASEM, an expert in the HMI and IPC market to strengthen its control and visualization portfolio. This acquisition will help Rockwell's control & visualization hardware and software portfolio to expand which will improve the company's ability to deliver high-performance, integrated automation solutions.

, Rockwell Automation acquired ASEM, an expert in the HMI and IPC market to strengthen its control and visualization portfolio. This acquisition will help Rockwell's control & visualization hardware and software portfolio to expand which will improve the company's ability to deliver high-performance, integrated automation solutions. In September 2019 , ABB launched new generation HMIs, it has reinvented the process control to make real-time information more accessible to operators. The company launched a new version of Minerals Process Control Library with a new visual control graphic interface, the first to display process information in its situational context.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation., Schneider, Electric Se., Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation, Dassault Systems, Advantech Co, Ltd, and Yokogawa among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Human Machine Interface Market On the basis of Offering, End-Use Industry, Type, Application, and Geography.

Human Machine Interface Market, By Offering

Hardware



Software



Cloud



On-premise



Services

Human Machine Interface Market, By End-Use Industry

Chemical & Petrochemical



Paper & Pulp



Water & Waste Water Treatment



Energy & Utilities



Oil & Gas



Pharmaceutical



Food and Beverages



Automotive



Others

Human Machine Interface Market, By Type

Interface Software



Touch Screen



Remote Panel



Membrane Switches



Rubber Keypads

Human Machine Interface Market, By Application

Factory Automation



Smartphone and Tablets



Electronic Consumer Applications



Aerospace and Defense



Gaming



Automobiles



Healthcare

Human Machine Interface Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

