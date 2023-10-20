Human Augmentation Market worth $545.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human augmentation market is expected to be valued at USD 253.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 545.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The consumer market for human augmentation includes wearables, smart glasses, and other consumer-oriented technologies, leading to increased adoption and market growth. The gaming and entertainment industry is exploring virtual and augmented reality technologies for immersive experiences, contributing to the market's expansion.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177215310

Browse in-depth TOC on "Human Augmentation Market"



199 – Tables

60 – Figures

283 – Pages

Human Augmentation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 253.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 545.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Wearable, AR, VR, Biometric, Exoskeleton, IVA and Functionality Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Safety and liability issues Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of technologies in military and defense Key Market Drivers Growth in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies



Human Augmentation market for Exoskeletons product type to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Exoskeleton products in the human augmentation industry are growing due to their widespread applications in assisting individuals with mobility issues, addressing the needs of an aging population, supporting medical rehabilitation, enhancing workplace safety, military use, sports and fitness, technological advancements, customization, consumer interest, research and development, regulatory support, and global collaboration. These factors collectively contribute to the expansion of exoskeletons in the human augmentation landscape.

Human Augmentation market for commercial end-users holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Commercial businesses are increasingly adopting human augmentation technologies to improve the productivity and efficiency of their workforce. These technologies can streamline operations, reduce errors, and enhance overall output. Human augmentation solutions can help businesses reduce labor costs by automating repetitive tasks and allowing existing employees to handle more complex or strategic functions. In sectors like retail and hospitality, businesses use augmented reality and wearable technology to improve customer experiences through innovative marketing, navigation, and personalized services.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=177215310

Human Augmentation market for Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, especially countries like Japan, South Korea, and China, is at the forefront of technological innovation. Ongoing advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and materials science drive the development of cutting-edge human augmentation technologies. Several countries in the Asia Pacific region, notably Japan and South Korea, have aging populations. With an increasing elderly demographic, there's a growing demand for human augmentation solutions to address age-related health issues and mobility impairments. Some governments in the Asia Pacific region actively invest in research and development of human augmentation technologies. These investments foster innovation and the growth of the market.

The human augmentation companies includes major Tier I and II players like Samsung (South Korea), Alphabet Incorporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), Meta (US), Microsoft (US) and others. These players have a strong market presence for human augmentation across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=177215310

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Wearable Sensors Market by Type (Accelerometers, Pressure & force sensors, Gyroscopes, Medical based sensors), Application (Wristwear, Eye-wear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Exoskeleton Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis Report by Component (Hardware), Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Body Part (Full Body, Lower & Upper Extremities), Mobility (Stationary, Mobile), Structure (Rigid, Soft), Vertical and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2028

IoT Sensors Market by Sensor Type, Network Technology, Vertical, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast – 2026

Optical Sensing Market by Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Medical, Construction, and Consumer Electronics), Application, Method, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Wearable Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Wristwear, Headwear, Footwear, Fashion & Jewelry, Bodywear), Type (Smart Textile, Non-Textile), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial), and Geography - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/human-augmentation-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/human-augmentation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets