Huawei Reveals How to Reach Premium Asian Tourists at Digital Tourist 2024

MADRID, Spain, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petal Ads, Huawei's mobile advertising platform, at the seventh edition of Digital Tourist 2024 reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to supporting the Spanish tourism industry, with effective solutions for attracting premium Chinese travellers to the rich culture of Spain.

Held from 6 June to 7 June, Digital Tourist 2024 is a special gathering of the digital and tourism sectors. It aims to encourage conversation, debate, and learnings about how digital technology can be used to create new opportunities in Spain, to achieve socioeconomic objectives.

During the event, Huawei showcased Petal Ads' role in helping increase average spend per visitor, spreading visitor flows, and ensuring travel momentum continues beyond peak season.

Huawei Hosts Roundtable on Challenges in Destination Marketing

During Digital Tourist 2024, Huawei hosted a roundtable meeting on challenges in destination marketing. A firm believer in tech's ability to help address pertinent industry issues, Huawei revealed its latest solutions designed to address the challenges faced by destination marketing organisations.

The roundtable gathered leaders such as Tono Franco, Director of Visit Valencia; José Camarero, Tourism Director at Comunitat Valenciana; José F. Mancebo; Director of the Tourist Board of Costa Blanca; May Escobar; Councillor for Tourism, Innovation, and Digitalisation of the City Council of Segovia; as well as Daniel Caro, CDO at Turismo de Andalucía. María Ramiro, Sales Director of Europe Advertising Business at Huawei Mobile Services, served as moderator for the roundtable.

During the round table, the importance of tailored marketing strategies for each tourist destination was highlighted, focusing on an effective marketing mix that converts interest into actual visits. Challenges discussed included the complexity of planning with public funds and the need for meticulous, destination-specific strategies. Emphasis was placed on the importance of data, formulating the right questions to gather relevant data, and the challenges of accessing long-distance market data, particularly from China. Attracting high-value tourists through sustainable and culturally enriching visits was deemed crucial. The conference concluded with a call for marketing strategies to balance effective promotion and sustainability.

Huawei's Workshop on Reaching Premium Asian Travellers

Helmed by María Ramiro, the workshop covered the best strategies for reaching premium Asian travellers.

Addressing the attendees, María Ramiro said, "Huawei will remain dedicated, in collaboration with valued partners, to offer enhanced marketing tools that help attract more Asian tourists to the beautiful destination of Spain. This includes raising the average spend per visitor, as well as helping drive tourists to lesser-known travel spots and distribute them more evenly across Spain at different times in the year."

