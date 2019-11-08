HUAWEI Reveals Details About USD 1 Billion Developer Incentive Program at Web Summit 2019

With the Developer Incentive Program, HUAWEI has created one of the largest development financing programs in the world. With 1 Billion US-Dollars in financing available across the world, the program is designed to foster innovation in all regions of the world. Developers can benefit in the full product life cycle for development, marketing and business growth.

"HUAWEI Mobile Services already gathered 1.07 million developers. We are targeting developers that share the common vision with HUAWEI, to build the ecosystem together. We want to make sure that no developers feels left out or feels that the hurdle to enter our developer program is too high," comments Jervis Su, Vice President of Mobile Services, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group. "We want to create an innovation-friendly ecosystem that individual developers can join us and become the great 'we' together. The new initiative will drive innovation not just in the HUAWEI ecosystem, but will allow developers to really fly and herald the next stages in innovative technology."

HMS Apps: High Quality digital services in all scenarios

HUAWEI Mobile Services offers high-quality digital services such as AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Themes, Video, Browser, Assistant, etc. and acts as a bridge between content-creating partners, supports them to provide our users a great and truly smart experience with HUAWEI smartphones.

HUAWEI AppGallery has been preloaded to all HUAWEI devices and has reached 390million Global Monthly Active Users (MAU) and 180 billion downloads per year. To continue developing this platform, HUAWEI offers app developers ongoing support to achieve mutual business success. The ecosystem also fully supports all billing capabilities to give developers different options to monetize their apps, including In-App Purchases, Subscriptions or Ad-funded.

Bridging between top Video content partners and users, HUAWEI Video will roll out in 20+ countries by January 2020. HUAWEI Music is available in 115 countries/regions with more than 150 million active monthly users.

HMS Core to expand significantly

HUAWEI Mobile Services Core has already provided better development opportunities for more than 50,000 apps across the globe. HMS Core, the collection of HUAWEI developer kits, supports and augments functionality across devices. These kits work together seamlessly to ensure that HUAWEI devices provide a great user experience right out of the box.

HMS Core offers capabilities in three categories (Development, Growth and Monetization) that allow developers to unleash the full power of HUAWEI Mobile Services in their own projects. By the end of 2019, HUAWEI Mobile Services is planning to launch 24 HMS Core kits. HUAWEI also opens 55 services and 997 APIs for empowering developers' innovations.

"With HMS Core, we are dedicated to helping app developers achieve efficient development, fast growth, and flexible monetization," said Ma Chuanyong, Director of AI Business, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group. "Together with developers, we are accelerating the pace to provide high-quality contents and services for users. By continually improving the Core offering, we want to make HMS Core the most comprehensive gathering of capabilities for development on the market."

Quick App will bring all functionalities directly to the users' fingertips

With the Quick App feature in the HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI gives customers access to their favorite apps directly through the AppGallery, without needing to install the app first. Previously, users had to first discover an app in the store, download it on their phone (using precious storage space) and open the app separately. Quick App replaces these steps with a single click. Users can access the app directly, without spending more time or storage on their phones. For developers, Quick App saves them two entire conversion steps, making the customers' journey to their services easier than ever.

Connected Digital Services through HUAWEI Ability Gallery

With the HUAWEI Ability Gallery, HUAWEI puts the smartphone at the center of your own personal device and access ecosystem. In the 1+8+N approach, HUAWEI Ability Gallery connects a smartphone (1) to 8 devices (a PC, tablet, Vision, speaker, glasses, watch, Telematics and earbuds) to provide a plethora (N) of services and experiences to the user. The HUAWEI Ability Gallery is able to connect all these 1+8+N devices together in one ecosystem. By the end of 2019, HUAWEI Ability Gallery will support 2 more smart care cards on HUAWEI Assistant, including real-time stock information and sports data. HUAWEI Assistant will keep adding new functions in smart travel scenario in 2020.

About HUAWEI Consumer BG

HUAWEI's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. HUAWEI Consumer BG is one of HUAWEI's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. HUAWEI's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

Business Subsidiary Coverage about HUAWEI Mobile Services

In order to improve its global services, HUAWEI Mobile Services are delivered through HUAWEI Software Technologies Co. Ltd, Aspiegel Limited, and HUAWEI Services (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. HUAWEI Software Technologies provide business for Chinese mainland users. HUAWEI's Irish subsidiary, Aspiegel, is in charge of European data centers and Mobile Services business. HUAWEI Services (Hong Kong) takes over business in Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Central Asia & Russia, Asia Pacific.

Web - https://consumer.huawei.com/de/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025909/Jervis_Su_VP_Mobile_Services_Huawei.jpg

Related Links

https://www.huawei.com



SOURCE HUAWEI Mobile Services