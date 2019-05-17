HUAWEI Provides Open Platform to Help Developers Achieve Business Success

"HUAWEI Mobile Services are designed to enhance our users' experience by connecting them with the most suitable content for every moment of their daily lives. This is achieved thanks to our intelligent, contextual distribution ecosystem. Partners gain access to HUAWEI's fast-growing user base, whilst HUAWEI manages the editorial and technical optimization of our services," said Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Europe Mobile Services, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group.

HUAWEI offers a full-range apps distribution solution to developers such as OOBE (Out-of-box experience), AppGallery, AppAdvisor, etc. HUAWEI covers the entire application experience life cycle, and supports the story-telling of each unique content provider to a broad user group.

In line with the rapid growth of its Consumer Business and Device Groups, HUAWEI continues to expand its partner system to immerse and enrich each user's mobile life with premium services.

The HUAWEI Ability Gallery is now one of the most important parts in the Mobile Services' ecosystem, serving as a platform that directly promotes services to users by assessing the users intent and actively recommending the matching "abilities". Once integrated, developers' services can reach multiple touch points across HUAWEI's intelligent devices and a wide, global audience, helping them achieve their own growth goals at a lower integration cost.

"We provide a global intelligent distribution platform with a range of open capabilities and one-stop services for partners, to foster innovation," said Jervis Su, Vice President of Mobile Services, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group. "HUAWEI Ability Gallery provides enormous value to users by intelligently offering faster and more convenient services, and we are looking forward to working with our premium partners to provide best-in-class content and services to our users."

HUAWEI Mobile Services already gathers more than 500 million global users, including more than 38 million in Europe, with its business covering more than 170 countries. It provides a trusted, device-centric and inter-connected ecosystem that makes life easier for users, helping them to discover quality content while ensuring security and privacy.

HUAWEI also provides its partners with open capabilities including HMS core, HiAI, AR and Camera Kit, etc. to engage their digital innovations based on the Mobile Services platform, providing intelligent one-stop services for developers and partners.

