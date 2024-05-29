Huawei Network Summit 2024 (Northern Africa) Is Successfully Held to Help Build a Digital-Intelligent Africa

MARRAKECH, Morocco, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The third stop of Huawei Network Summit 2024, themed "Innovations Never Stop", was successfully held in Marrakech, Morocco. At the summit, Huawei unveiled its Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions for the Northern Africa region to best suit diverse scenarios such as campus networks, wide area networks (WANs), data center networks, and network security. By leveraging these purpose-built offerings, Huawei stands ready to join forces with customers to build a digital-intelligent Africa together.

Launching Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions

Key launches include the Xinghe Intelligent Campus, Xinghe Intelligent Fabric, Xinghe Intelligent WAN, and Xinghe Intelligent Network Security.

Xinghe Intelligent Campus:





Xinghe Intelligent Fabric:





Xinghe Intelligent WAN:





Drawing on an adaptive multi-path selection algorithm, Xinghe Intelligent WAN intelligently schedules millions of service flows on the entire network. And service bandwidth can be flexibly adjusted from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s, fully utilizing idle network resources. Furthermore, latency-based path selection and one-click deployment of end-to-end network slicing ensure efficient data transmission for intelligent applications in various industries. By empowering network devices with AI, Xinghe Intelligent WAN can self-learn application traffic behavior, and detect and report application traffic exceptions in seconds through intelligent baseline monitoring. All of these ensure uncompromised experience for key applications. Xinghe Intelligent Network Security: As network security becomes one of top priorities, Huawei launched the Xinghe Intelligent Network Security Solution that provides enterprises with integrated intelligent security protection across clouds, networks, edges, and endpoints. Specifically, the security brain on the cloud has built-in inference rules and security detection models to automatically correlate security events, match handling policies, and ultimately handle 99% security events in a closed-loop approach. In particular, four security engines leverage AI algorithms to dynamically analyze traffic models in real time and detect threats at 99.95% accuracy. Plus, the industry's first two-dimensional threat graph engine enables parallel threat detection, with the ransomware detection rate reaching 100%.

In addition to launching Xinghe Intelligent Network solutions, Huawei also unveiled an extensive range of Xinghe Intelligent Industry Network solutions that cover diverse industries like public services, finance, energy, education, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare. All of these cater to the differentiated requirements of various industries when they are stepping into the intelligent era.

Also at the summit, Huawei announced more than ten innovative products and solutions to best suit diverse use cases. Examples include all-scenario Wi-Fi 7, the industry's highest-density 400GE modular data center switch (a total of 640 400GE ports), the industry's unique switch with flexible cards from GE to 400GE, the industry's first 220 mm deep 400GE router, an all-in-one intelligent converged gateway, and Net Master (a network large model application). All of these will help build an intelligent network foundation for the AI era and accelerate intelligence across industries in the North Africa region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424862/image_1.jpg