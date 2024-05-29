Huawei Launches Xinghe Intelligent Network to Help Build a Digital-Intelligent Africa

MARRAKECH, Morocco, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern African leg of Huawei Network Summit 2024 was held in Marrakech, Morocco, attracting over 400 customers and partners from Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Morocco, and other countries. At the summit, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "All industries are accelerating intelligent transformation, and networks are evolving to all intelligence. As such, we fully upgrade our data communication solutions from Intelligent Cloud-Network to Xinghe Intelligent Network based on Net5.5G, thereby building a network foundation for the intelligent era."

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivering a speech

Huawei launched more than ten innovative products and solutions to best suit diverse scenarios such as campus networks, wide area networks (WANs), data center networks, and network security. Examples include all-scenario Wi-Fi 7, the industry's highest-density 400GE modular data center switch (a total of 640 400GE ports), the industry's unique switch with flexible cards from GE to 400GE, the industry's first 220 mm deep 400GE router, an all-in-one intelligent converged gateway, and Net Master (a network large model application).

Huawei also unveiled nine industry-specific solutions and flagship distribution products for customers in public services, finance, electric power, and education sectors, reaffirming its efforts to dive deep into the commercial and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) markets. By the end of 2024, Huawei Data Communication plans to provide 73 models of distribution products for markets outside China, joining forces with partners to help numerous enterprises easily go digital.

Local customers in Northern Africa also shared their best practices with Huawei's data communication products and solutions. Mehdi AKRAB, Deputy CTO of Morocco Marjane Group, said that Huawei's high-quality campus network solution has helped Marjane build a future-proof campus network with ultra-high-speed access, IoT convergence, and simplified operations and maintenance (O&M), facilitating their digital transformation.

Huawei also announced all-new upgrades to its IP Club member program, including gaining fresh insights into the latest technological innovations, connecting with top industry experts and opinion leaders, and participating in an elite member brand plan. The event also recognized IP Club Diamond members with awards.

Today's industries stand at a critical juncture in advancing from digital transformation to intelligent transformation. Huawei remains committed to constantly upgrading its Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings needed to build leading network infrastructures, ultimately propelling all industries into the intelligent era.

