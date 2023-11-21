Huawei Builds Green, Ultra-Broadband, and Intelligent ICT Infrastructure Networks to Accelerate ISP Industry Intelligent Transformation

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 in Paris, Huawei held a session themed Building Green, Ultra-Broadband, and Intelligent Fiber Infrastructure for ICT Service Providers (ISPs). At the session, Huawei discussed the intelligent transformation of the ISP industry with over 200 industry customers, business leaders, technical experts, and partners. They shared ideas, solutions, and case studies and discussed hot topics such as low-carbon and green development, aiming to build intelligent, sustainable, and reliable ICT infrastructure to promote the intelligent transformation of the ISP industry.

Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's ICT Product Portfolio Management & Solutions Department Gavin Gu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain

In his speech, Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's ICT Product Portfolio Management & Solutions Department, said that digitalization and intelligence are setting off a global transformation. Huawei aims to build green, ultra-broadband, and intelligent ICT infrastructure networks for ISPs to accelerate the intelligent transformation of the industry.

Gavin Gu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain, said that network connectivity is the foundation of digital, intelligent transformation. Huawei provides the premium all-optical network solution for the Gigabit era, which ensures Gigabit experience and creates more value for ISPs, including the likes of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth, faster deployment, and low costs. Moreover, optical network technology is more and more intensely used in the Business-to-Business (B2B) market thanks to its unique advantages. This is also a new driving force for the continued growth of ISPs.

In addition, Huawei and European ISPs shared their industry insights and best practices. Guest speakers included Mickael LE PORT, CEO of NGAnalytics, and Dr. Marcus Brunner from the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

For more information about Huawei's latest technologies and solutions in the ISP industry, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/ict-service-provider.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282604/Huawei_Michael_Ma.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282605/Huawei_Gavin_Gu.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636608/4417281/Huawei_Enterprise_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Rafal Kwiatkowski

0048 539-531-140

rafal.kwiatkowski@huawei.com