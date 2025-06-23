HTX and BitGo Join Forces to Offer Secure Institutional Trading

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its partnership with BitGo Singapore, the leading provider of secure digital asset infrastructure, to integrate BitGo's Go Network Off-Exchange Settlement (OES) solution. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in HTX's mission to provide users with a more secure, capital-efficient, and streamlined trading experience.

As institutional demand for secure and flexible trading infrastructure grows, HTX continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge technologies that minimize risk and optimize user experience. The integration of Go Network allows HTX clients to trade crypto seamlessly while keeping their assets safeguarded in BitGo Singapore's regulated cold custody. This ensures full asset control and segregation, enabling users to mitigate counterparty risk while maintaining uninterrupted access to HTX's deep liquidity and advanced trading infrastructure.

"At HTX, security and trust are non-negotiable," said Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX. "By integrating BitGo's Go Network, we're setting a new standard for institutional-grade trading. We are excited to collaborate with BitGo to deliver a next-level trading experience that prioritizes user protection and operational excellence."

Enhanced Security with Institution-Grade Custody

The Go Network architecture ensures that client funds remain in cold storage and insured up to $250M under BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd., which has its Major Payments License from the Monetary Authority in Singapore . Assets are never exposed to exchanges or counterparties, and remain bankruptcy-remote and fully in the client's name. This security model aligns seamlessly with HTX's stringent compliance and user protection protocols.

Capital Efficiency Through Off-Chain Settlement

With their assets securely kept in the BitGo custody, clients can allocate trading capital to HTX as needed and execute trades using allocated funds without moving assets directly onto the exchange. This provides HTX users with greater flexibility to deploy capital efficiently, optimize strategies, and respond quickly to market opportunities — all while preserving asset control.

Streamlined Post-Trade Operations

By segregating custody and trading functions, HTX and BitGo Singapore deliver operational simplicity and risk mitigation. Users benefit from automated post-trade settlement workflows within BitGo Singapore's regulated custody rails. This reduces manual friction and ensures greater transparency, compliance, and reliability throughout the trade lifecycle.

Reinforcing HTX's Vision for a Safer, Smarter Trading Ecosystem

This partnership with BitGo Singapore aligns with HTX's broader strategy to enhance user experience, strengthen platform resilience, improve institutional accessibility, and expand its ecosystem through selective collaborations. By embracing cutting-edge custody and settlement infrastructure, HTX continues to raise the bar for operational transparency and institutional adoption in the crypto space.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bitgo.com/products/go-network

