HTC Global Services Announces Appointment of Nitesh Bansal as President and COO

Nitesh joins HTC Global Services from Infosys Limited where he was the Senior Vice President, responsible for a billion-dollar Global Engineering unit - covering global sales, delivery, marketing, consulting, and strategy functions. In his very notable 23+ year long career at Infosys, and as a proven P&L leader, he established three billion-dollar business units, worked across geographies and industry verticals, and was also instrumental in some key acquisitions.

"We are excited to have someone of Nitesh's caliber and experience to lead HTC Global Services in its next chapter of growth," said Madhava Reddy, CEO of HTC Global Services. "Nitesh's appointment reflects our strategy and desire to accelerate our growth and make HTC Global Services a force to reckon with in this fast-changing world, full of opportunities and challenges. Nitesh is a technology visionary with a proven track record of success and execution. He has a strong drive, is customer-focused, with deep leadership capabilities."

Nitesh is passionate about AI, Business Process Automation, Physical Digital Convergence and 5G - but above all about creating business value and client ROI. In his illustrious career, Nitesh has served as a member of Global Futures Council for Advanced Manufacturing at the World Economic Forum, National ER&D Council of NASSCOM, Industry Advisory Board of Tauber Institute of Global Operations, University of Michigan, Advisory Committee of SAE India, Suppliers Board of Open Networking Foundation (ONF), North American Manufacturers Association, and was also an external Advisor to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

Nitesh has also represented India at various bilateral country forums and meetings and has been a part of the delegation with former President of India Pratibha Patil and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commenting on his new role, Nitesh said, "I am very excited about this opportunity and humbled by the trust Mr. Reddy and the whole HTC organization has put in me. The world around us is rapidly evolving and digital technologies are constantly changing the way we interact and consume. HTC with its customer-centric approach and pedigree of high-quality service delivery is at the right place to catapult itself into becoming the trusted partner of choice that can make the digital change happen. I look forward to working with all clients and partners of HTC to achieve this together."

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns.

For more information visit www.htcinc.com.

