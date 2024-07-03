HR Path Secures Record €500 Million in Financing from Ardian to Accelerate its International Acquisition Strategy and Consolidate its Position as a Leader in HR Transformations

PARIS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting, announces a record €500 million fundraising from Ardian, a world-leading private investment house. This landmark fundraising, the largest of the company's history, marks a significant milestone in HR Path's success story. It will play a crucial role in driving the next phase of HR Path's growth and international expansion in the United States, Canada, Germany, the Nordic countries and Australia.

HR Path: HR Transformation for Efficient and Customized HR Management

The optimization of recruitment, the development and retention of talent and the effective management of human resources are key success factors and competitive advantages for companies.

HR Path employs a unique model to address these challenges in a global market driven by a multitude of technological solutions. By offering a comprehensive and customized approach to the full range of HR issues companies face, the Group positions itself as a true "one-stop shop for HR."

Through its three business lines - Advise, Implement & Run - HR Path provides consultancy services, HR systems implementation and payroll outsourcing, enabling companies of all sizes and sectors to effectively transform and optimize their HR functions.

A Record Fundraising to Enter a New Phase of Growth

This position has enabled HR Path to establish itself as one of the world's leading HR consultancies. The group now operates in 22 countries, employs over 1,800 people, and serves over 3,000 clients worldwide. It has a turnover of €215 million, with a CAGR of 25% since 2021.

To accelerate this growth, HR Path, has just closed a €500 million funding round from Ardian. "Securing this €500 million financing from Ardian is a transformative step for HR Path," said François Boulet, co-founder and CEO of HR Path. "This partnership underlines their confidence in our business model and our growth trajectory. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the HR Path partners, our employees, and customers for their unwavering support and dedication. With the support of the team and Ardian, we are poised to expand our HR digital transformation services on a global scale and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

HR Path intends to use the new funding to continue and accelerate the external growth strategy initiated in 2009, which has seen the integration of 38 companies in 12 countries. The group plans to make new targeted acquisitions in strategic markets - such as the United States, Canada, Germany, the Nordic countries and Australia - to expand HR Path's value proposition and strengthen its position in the global market.

Cyril Courtin, Co-founder and CEO of HR Path, added, "We also extend our gratitude to our partners, such as Société Générale Capital Partenaires (SGCP), one of our first financial partner and in particular Marc Jacquin, Director of Participations at SGCP, for their support and collaboration. This significant investment enables us to accelerate our growth plans and further innovate our service offerings. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are committed to driving excellence in HR services worldwide."

