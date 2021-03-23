How to Become a Freelancer in 2021, From 20i

Make sure you're ready to hit the ground running with the Ultimate Guide to Going Freelance

MANSFIELD, England, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last year, many have had a taste of working from home. As people begin to return to their workplaces, it's only natural to consider making the home-based lifestyle permanent. 20i can help.

For skilled workers like designers, writers, business and IT professionals, that could mean going freelance. It's been estimated that there are over 2 million1 freelancers in the UK. It's a popular career choice, growing 14% in last decade2.

The lockdowns have only increased people's desire to set up shop independently. Employees are returning to the horrors of the commute and wondering if there's a better way. With Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey expecting GDP to 'recover rapidly'3, it could be a good time to consider going freelance.

However, a freelance business isn't without risk: 1 in 5 sole traders fail to make it through their first year4. To avoid this, expert advice is needed.

The Ultimate Guide to Going Freelance

UK web host 20i has created the Ultimate Guide to Going Freelance to help. Written by Rachael Ryder - a freelancer herself - the Guide offers all the advice, checklists and resources needed to hit the ground running as a freelancer.

First, it asks a series of questions to help determine if freelancing is right for the reader. For example, "is your personality and home life suitable for freelancing?" Next, it goes through when to do it. While freelancing might be an exciting prospect, not everyone will be at the right life stage to take the plunge.

For those who are certain that freelancing is right for them, then the Guide goes on to explain how to do it. It covers how to plan a business and has a handy 'How to become a freelancer' checklist.

Then it's on to business advice: how to brand and market a freelance business. Finance and legal matters are covered, including links to business resources and where to get further help.

One question that's common among freelancers is "how much to charge"? So it covers setting fees, different ways to charge, and how to protect your business from losses. Finally, it discusses the different ways to expand and evolve, and how to handle the setbacks that any business might suffer.

20i Director Lloyd Cobb says "If you're thinking of becoming a freelancer, it's important that you start off on the right foot. By being confident that you've made the right decision, and knowing how to plan, prepare and manage your business, you're far more likely to be successful. This guide is a perfect way to ensure that."

About 20i

20i is the UK's most-loved5 web hosting company, helping businesses achieve their dreams, whatever their size. Their unlimited Reseller Hosting package is used by freelance web designers, developers, agencies and entrepreneurs to sell web hosting to their clients.

References:

1. https://www.ipse.co.uk/policy/research/the-self-employed-landscape/the-self-employed-landscape-report-2019.html

2. https://benrmatthews.com/freelance-statistics

3. https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/monetary-policy-summary-and-minutes/2021/february-2021.pdf

4. https://www.ifs.org.uk/publications/14243

5. Top web host on Trustpilot: https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/20i.com

