How the Coronavirus Impacted Citizenship by Investment Programmes

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Without a doubt, COVID-19 has impacted and shaped the world in which we currently find ourselves. 2020 was a year of uncertainty. With the weight of heavy restrictions and lockdowns globally felt, it has forced many to think about their options, particularly regarding safety, security and future in their home country. Through Citizenship by Investment, investment immigration has become an industry that has thrived as companies such as legal advisory firm, CS Global Partners, help people worldwide gain back some of their freedom.

Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, has noted the marked increase in applications over the past year. "The coronavirus has hit us all hard. Whether it is through the personal loss of loved ones, loss of income or the general loss of freedoms we took for granted. The way various governments have handled the pandemic has also made people second guess their homeland's safety and stability. As citizenship experts, what we have seen as a result is an increase in clients wanting to gain mobility in a world that has suddenly become less mobile. From a business perspective, people need to travel to stay competitive. From a family perspective, people are wanting a Plan B - an opportunity to use should they need it, or a change of lifestyle should they want it. It's all about diversifying your options," Emmett says.

With many borders having to close, reopen, then suddenly close again, it has made travel hugely difficult this year. Obtaining second citizenship in the Caribbean means you are more easily able to travel. A second citizenship, especially in the Caribbean, also means that you can work remotely by the beach while knowing you're in one of the least pandemic impacted areas in the world.

"Obtaining visas this year has been near impossible. Those with dual citizenship have definitely had an advantage. Citizenship in Dominica or St Kitts and Nevis, for example, allow you visa-free access to countries across the globe with Dominica citizenship opening doors to 140 countries and St Kitts and Nevis to nearly 160 countries. These countries also have the lowest number of cases due to their early intervention and robust healthcare systems. You cannot overemphasise the value that ease of travel has in this current time. And, with the pandemic unlikely to be fully eradicated for some time, the stability of dual citizenship is an investment in your, and your family's future," says Paul Singh, Director at CS Global Partners.

Citizenship by Investment Programmes have long been an avenue taken to obtain a second citizenship. By contributing to specific programmes in the country you are applying to or investing in real estate, you can secure your citizenship via a quick and easy process. It takes 90 days to obtain citizenship through the Dominica Programme and around 60 days for the St Kitts and Nevis Programme.

"The pandemic has changed the world. It has changed how we work, how we live and how we travel. Dual citizenship is now more coveted than ever and, with many reputable Citizenship by Investment programmes in place, it is an accessible option for many," concludes Singh.

