How Does Increasing Demand for Electronic Products Affect Retail Sales

How is Imex Holding Inc. Meeting to the Rising Electronic Products Need?

KELOWNA, Canada, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsequent to the Covid-19 pandemic, which spread from China to the world in early 2020, retail product trade has drastically changed. Especially the facts that sales became active in the scope of e-commerce and global products became more accessible for everyone were recorded as the initial factors that shaped trading. According to Martin William Edelberg Sorensen, The CEO of Europe's biggest wholesales company Imex Holding Inc., the acquisition of new habits such as distance education and conference meetings are expanding the usage of technological products and the sales of the devices such as watches, glasses, headphones, and phones.

CEO Martin William Edelberg Sorensen

European E-commerce Report 2021 showed that, Western Europe is the strongest region regarding e-commerce endorsement. Compared to the previous year, the endorsement of e-commerce achieved growth by 64%, while this rate reached 16% in South Europe. Central Europe and North and East Europe reached 8% and 6% respectively. Sorensen has added that Imex Holding, one of the biggest companies in Europe in terms of imports, exports, and e-commerce, works hard to meet these accelerating demands. He also stated that the company is one of the most reliable partners for high technology device brands in the electronics sector and expanding into new markets to maintain its growth.

WHAT IS THE SHARE OF ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS IN GLOBAL RETAIL TRADE ?

Undoubtedly, Covid-19 pandemic has been a new starting point in many ways. Besides, it enabled the execution of technological developments and digital adaptations in just a few months, which could be completed in many years. With the pandemic, not only lifestyle habits but also existing business models have undergone changes, many sectors have had to make technological developments so as to be able to carry themselves to the world after the digital revolution. One of the companies that chose to have transformations in the field was Europe's biggest retail and wholesale firm Imex Holding. As reported by company CEO Mr. Sorensen, the evolution is shaping around the i̇nternet usage and conference meetings, social media platforms, and gaming appliances are gaining a rapid increase in the market share. According to Sorensen smartphones, VR glasses, video cameras and headphones are likely to lead the sector in just a few years.

In accordance with these explanations; the utilization of social media, the introduction of 5G mobile devices and the wave of the future have shaped the retail and mass trade behaviors in Europe. Since increasing usage of the i̇nternet and demand for social media tools has a positive effect on the consumer electronics field. The CEO highlighted that this rate is increasing every year, and thus, the equipment which include new transformations such as smart television, drone, peripheral device, 5G supported phone and computer, are adapted more quickly by the population. The European E-commerce Report 2021 also showed that despite the fact that the effects of the pandemic have disappeared and physical stores have been active, 89% of the European population still prefers online shopping.

WHAT ARE THE VARIABLES IN THE ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS MARKET ?

After the pandemic, the reduction of precautions, and the continuation of the habits that came with the pandemic have closely affected the electronics sector. Sorensen stated that with the decreasing effect of the pandemic the living conditions have returned to normal, yet, this has not affected e-commerce habits, but has converted it to a whole new shape. "The consumer electronics market has reached a massive growth and is expected to sustain this acceleration in 2022 and beyond. Even though the leader of the sector is smartphones for now, there is a large number of new players in the field that will upset the dominance balance. Specifically, new technologies like 5G devices, internet of things, metaverse, and blockchain are expected to influence shopping habits excessively."

The existing statement demonstrates that the increase in global user number contributes directly to the growth of the market, however; since the environmental sensibility increases more people are making e-commerce decisions more reasonably. Due to the increasing energy prices in Europe, the demand for eco-friendly electronic products are increasing as well and more and more people start to reshape their shopping habits. In addition to all these, Imex Holding and similar huge companies meet the daily changing and short-term product needs highly quickly. and in fact, when the data in this area is scrutinized, it is observed that the sales belonging to the post-war period have increased by 2 times in comparison with the previous one. In general, though the users feel insecurity and uncertainty in many aspects, the share of the electronics products sector in e-commerce is showing an increase year by year owing to the non-pausing development of technology and its functioning in every aspect of life.

