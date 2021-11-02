How AI Is Playing An Increasingly Integral Role In The Data-Dependent Esports Betting & Gaming Industries

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Artificial Intelligence (AI) has grown so quickly that it has become a common every-day tool that most of us use or benefit from… most times without even knowing it. It has infiltrated itself into more and more aspects of common life and activities. Now, it has found more new green pastures for it to expand into… the eSports and gaming industries. Gambling involves a lot of luck but also preparation. Bookmakers now benefit from real-time statistics about esports players, teams and events that inform betting odds and provide context to bettors. AI can process enormous amounts of data very quickly and make predictions accordingly. PandaScore's AI platform, for example, collects 300 data points in League of Legends in half a second. The system continually learns based on history and incoming data to provide the most current breakdowns and predictions about who will win, lose, accomplish certain tasks, etc. A recent article in iGaming Business said that: "Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly integral role in the data-dependent esports vertical. From assisting in odds-setting to flagging suspect behavior, the technology's uses are endless." Active tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ).

iGaming Business continued: "By its digital nature, esports is more data-driven than traditional sports, which has created a need for advanced AI in the industry. IBM recently introduced Power Rankings with Watson, an AI-powered method of evaluating player and team performances in the Overwatch League. GRID continually analyses game play and shows viewers important information such as weapon load-outs, spells and where the last kill occurred… Beyond odds and predictions, AI can identify risky betting behaviours and illegal operations. Australia's gambling operator, Tabcorp, for example, will reportedly boost its sports wagering operations with AI. The platform will apparently offer high-scale possibilities for predicting outcomes of NFL games and providing sports bettors with more elements to wager on."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies Files Patent for Electronic Sports Betting Exchange System - Private Exchange System Looks to Provide Operators and High-Volume Bettors Improved Liquidity Matching and Pricing - Esports Technologies, a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that it has filed a new patent application covering various embodiments of a novel esports betting exchange system. The patent application describes a private betting exchange model that is configured to offer operators and high-volume bettors greater liquidity and improved pricing in an esports betting environment where large bet sizes do not impact market prices.

The systems and methods described in the patent application relate to users' ability to subscribe to certain betting markets, such as esports games, teams, players, and the like, and be grouped into larger order blocks, which leads to better liquidity matching and enhanced pricing for electronic gaming platforms. The technology provides an exciting new way to participate in esports betting.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "The private exchange described in this patent application could substantially elevate the esports wagering experience for high-volume bettors and traders. Our team will continue to refine the technology so that we can deliver the most engaging esports betting exchange platform."

This filing represents the latest addition to Esports Technologies' portfolio of advanced wagering offerings. In August 2021, the company filed a provisional patent application for a technology that uses artificial intelligence to generate odds models for use in a betting algorithm for esports tournaments and various stages of a tournament. In June 2021, it filed a patent covering a proprietary live streaming technology that integrates sports and esports wagering across many of the most popular streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Hulu, among others. CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream, in-game, and in-content through creator communities, proprietary platforms, and esports properties, recently announced the acquisition of Bloxbiz, a dynamic ad platform designed specifically for metaverse environments. Launched in 2020, Bloxbiz's initial deployment enables brands to advertise across popular Roblox game titles and helps Roblox creators with monetization and game analytics.

Bloxbiz's powerful advertising platform reaches more than 25 million monthly active Roblox users across a collection of more than 75 curated, brand-safe games. In-game ads take the form of creative billboards that complement the gaming experience, allowing for natural discovery without interrupting gameplay. The ads are measured through Bloxbiz's advanced technology, which verifies viewability in a 3D space and provides aggregated audience geographic, language, and device data.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) recently announced that its transactional waiver for the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (or "DGE") has been submitted. Once approved, it would allow the Company to begin betting operations in the Garden State.

"New Jersey sports betting reported the first $1 billion handle in September alone and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "The transactional waiver is one of the final steps in us being able to go live and bring the exciting world of esports betting to the state of New Jersey."

In preparation for the issuance of its New Jersey gaming license, the Company opened an office in Hoboken at the beginning of September. In the Company's October earnings call, it was announced that Q4 revenue was up 63 percent from Q3 and there was a significant increase in stockholder equity to $74.8 million in FY2021.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, recently announced that the Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: ESE Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Skillz, Inc., and Zynga.

The global video gaming industry took in an estimated $180bn in 2020 – more than sports and movies worldwide. E-Sports is emerging as a leading form of entertainment, with top tournaments regularly attracting more viewers than professional sports. The E-Sports investment theme is gaining momentum, with FaZe Clan expected to come public through a SPAC merger at a valuation of $1 billion (about 20X revenues) demonstrating investor appetite for the theme.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, and Grand Central LLC ("Grand Central"), an independently owned operator of the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar located in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, D.C., recently announced the official opening date of October 4, 2021 for patrons to place real-money sports bets within the restaurant premises.

As previously announced, in connection with the grant by the District of Columbia's Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) of a Class B Operator license to Grand Central to operate a sportsbook within the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar and of a Management Services Provider License to the Company, and with US Bookmaking advising on risk management and bookmaking services, the Company will commence licensed sportsbook operations in the United States with the opening event.

