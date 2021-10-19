How AI is Impacting The Future Of Technology, Electronic Gaming & Online Gambling

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is appearing in more and more aspects of everyday life. Over the next few years, the internet gaming business could be transformed completely as artificial intelligence (AI) enters the scene. At its core, AI is a type software or hardware that learns—and it could be programmed to learn mostly about us, its users and those insights could drive the developments of new, hyper-personalized gaming and internet betting experiences. The technology is being applied to learn our habits, our likes, and our relationship patterns. Just as Netflix uses an algorithm to suggest films you might watch, the concept of personalization is extending to the idea of "Lifestyle AI" applications that could help choose your entertainment, gaming choices, wardrobe, your next meal, your job, and romantic partner. Take this one natural step further, and we enter the domain of mass tailoring of gaming and betting experiences. While it all sounds a bit like science fiction, the capabilities of AI tools and the range of applications are growing exponentially. Indeed, by 2030, AI is likely to have infiltrated our lives in much the same way as smartphones, the internet, and global travel are now taken for granted. So how might AI change our recreational habits and day-to-day existence in a way that might affect e-gaming? An article on Fast Future discussed the effect AI can have on eBetting in the coming future. Active tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

The article said that: "A combination of wearables and implantables tracking vital signs could be worn by sportspeople. Bets could then be placed on the aggregate performance of a team in a game—average heart rate, total calorie consumption, median oxygen intake, etc. The AI system would crunch the numbers in real time and generate minute by minute predictions of the likely outcomes for the rest of the event. Gamblers would be able to jump in at any time to bet on the likely outcome. The odds would be generated by applying machine learning algorithms to analyse the vast amounts of data generated from previous games. With the analytical capability of AI, an independently developed 'Beat the Bookie' app could look at all the variables associated with a sports event. The app might factor in player performance statistics, player behaviour information, weather, previous fixtures, key match events, and create a 'best bet' opportunity for the gambler from across all available betting sites. It also projected that: "This would see the use of AI to analyse match outcomes against an historical dataset of matches, outcomes, weather conditions, fitness levels, the past form of the participants, and the betting patterns for those events. This would help monitor a range of different team and individual sporting events to help ensure the validity of the competition and determine anomalous results that could be the subject of match fixing. could help. Not only will this enforce the fairness of the gamble, but it could also help ensure the integrity of sporting competition and endeavour."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies' Groundbreaking Odds and Modeling Technology Selected as Esports Business Summit Awards Finalist for Innovative Use of Technology - Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, has been named a finalist for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards for excellence in the industry. The company was nominated in the Innovative Use of Technology category for its real-time odds modeling and simulation system. The system, detailed in several pending patent applications filed by Esports Technologies in August 2021, employs advanced automated models to instantly generate odds and betting markets for broad esports betting use.

Each year, the Tempest Awards shine a spotlight on the esports industry's most innovative companies and executives, with categories that span production, talent, and technology. Judged by key members of the esports community, these awards serve as some of North America's top honors for the brands, the teams, the leagues, the players, and the business leaders driving the competitive gaming industry.

The 2021 ceremony will be held tonight, October 19, at the HyperX Esports Arena located at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Joining Esports Technologies as finalists in the Innovative Use of Technology category are Electronic Arts for the Apex Legends Global Series, Cisco & Riot Games at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship and 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, Allied Esports for the CS:GO Legend Series, and the Overwatch League's "Project Aloha."

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are deeply honored to be nominated as one of the standout innovators in the business of esports. It's truly a testament to our world-class quant and modeling team. This recognition by the Tempest Awards further validates our dedication to state-of-the-art solutions that will enhance a user's esports wagering experience. We are committed to delivering the best odds possible to esports betting enthusiasts, who deserve the same experience as traditional sports bettors."

For more on this year's Tempest Awards, visit https://www.esportsbiz.com/go/tempest-awards-2021/

In other technology recent news of interest:

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and FIFPRO, the global representative for professional football players, recently announced an extension of their partnership. The renewed, long-term commitment supports EA SPORTS continuing investment in the future of football, and further enables EA SPORTS to deliver the greatest, most authentic football experience to more than 150 million players globally.

For the last 28 years, EA SPORTS has created the world's biggest sports game - beloved by fans, players, and the football community worldwide. The collective strength of the EA SPORTS football franchise is fueled by 300+ licensed partners, including FIFPRO, who help generate the game's unparalleled authenticity, both now and long into the future. In addition to the thousands of player names and likenesses that are supported by the FIFPRO license agreement, EA SPORTS football experiences are the only places fans can play in the iconic UEFA Champions League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently unveiled its first Hybrid Work Index (HWI) based on millions of aggregated and anonymous customer datapoints. The Index, which will be updated quarterly, examines how people's habits and technology interactions have permanently reshaped work a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings show hybrid workers expect greater flexibility, accessibility and security, while businesses grapple with meeting these increased technology demands.

"We're truly at a unique time, with the ability to redefine work," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco. "All employees around the world want a workplace that enables them to do their best, and it is our responsibility as business leaders to learn how best to support and enable our employees, however and wherever they work."

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has been selected by the American Red Cross to produce its inaugural Rescue Royale charity esports tournament and streaming event to engage the gaming community in giving back to help people impacted by disasters of all sizes.

"Disasters impact a tremendous amount of people around the country every day and the American Red Cross is the first name you think of when it comes to helping people in need," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "As gaming and esports have gained mainstream popularity, especially since the onset of the pandemic, people have come to learn how incredibly aware and giving the gaming community can be. We are honored and excited to work with the Red Cross on this important initiative."

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) intends to release its third quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. In conjunction with this release, Activision Blizzard will host a conference call that will be broadcast over the internet.

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

