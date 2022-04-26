Household Type Fans Market Industry Analysis Shows Asia-Pacific Accounting For Almost Half The Global Market Share

TBRC's household type fans market forecast gives a comprehensive outlook of market growth, regional analysis, trends, and opportunities for businesses to take.

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific has the largest household type fans market share, accounting for 47.2% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the household type fans market will be South America and Asia-Pacific where growth will be close at CAGRs of 6.42% and 6.41% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.20% and 6.19% respectively.

The global household fans manufacturing market size is expected to grow from $27.44 billion in 2021 to $29.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Household type fans market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Request a free sample of the Household Type Fans Market Report

Household Type Fans Market Trends See Increased Purpose During COVID

The companies in the household type fans market are focusing on launching fans with air purification technology. The air purification technology filters the air to remove pollutants and bad odors. For example, in March 2021, Havells, an India-based provider of home appliances, launched Fanmate, a table fan that is equipped with a carbon filter to remove bad odors and purify the air. The company also launched ceiling fans with air purification technology. Havells Stealth Puro Air is equipped with a 3-stage air purifier that filters pollutants, along with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) filtration and delivers a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR).

Household Type Fans Market Segmentation

The household type fans market is segmented by type of product into ceiling fans, table, pedestal and wall fans and exhaust fans and others. The ceiling fans market was the largest segment of the household type fans market segmented by type of product, accounting for 65.3% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the table, pedestal and wall fans market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the household type fans market segmented by type of product, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

The household type fans market is also segmented by type of current into AC residential fans, DC residential fans, by application into home and commercial, and by distribution channel into store-based retailing, direct sales and non-store-based retailing.

Household Type Fans Market Drivers And Restraints

Going forward, global population growth and urbanization, faster economic growth, growth of e-commerce, internet of things (IoT), increase in global construction activity, energy savings and benefits and steadily increasing global temperatures will drive the growth of the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the household type fans market in the future include ineffectiveness in severe heat and temperature, the coronavirus pandemic and stringent energy regulations

See more on the Household Type Fans Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Fans and Blowers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Centrifugal Fans And Blowers, Axial Fans And Blowers, Other Types), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Household Type Fans, Household Type Vacuum Cleaners, Other Household Type Small Electric Appliances), By Application (Home, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Small Electrical Appliance, Household Cooking Appliance, Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer, Household Laundry Equipment, Other Major Household Appliance), By Application (Cooking, Cleaning), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company