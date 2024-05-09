Household Appliances Market to Reach $983,193.41 Million, Globally, by 2035 at 6.03% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The household appliances market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to several unique factors. Firstly, the rise of smart technology and Internet of Things (IoT) integration has revolutionized the industry, offering consumers enhanced convenience, connectivity, and efficiency in their daily lives. Smart appliances allow remote monitoring, control, and automation, enabling users to optimize energy usage, customize settings, and receive alerts or notifications, thus aligning with the growing demand for connected living solutions. Secondly, increasing environmental consciousness and stringent regulations have spurred the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly appliances. Manufacturers are focusing on sustainability initiatives, incorporating features such as energy and water-saving capabilities, eco-friendly materials, and recyclability, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and meeting regulatory standards.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Household Appliances Market by by Product (Refrigerator, Air Conditioner & Heater, Entertainment & Information Appliances, Washing Machine, Dish Washer, Wall Oven, Microwave, Cooking Appliances, Coffee Machine, Blender, Juicer, Canister, Deep Cleaners, Other Vacuum Cleaners, Steam Mop, and Other Appliances) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store, E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, The global household appliances market was valued at $490,452.88 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $983,193.41 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the household appliances market is primarily determined by several key factors. Technological advancements play a pivotal role, with innovations such as smart home integration, energy-efficient designs, and enhanced functionalities captivating consumers seeking convenience and sustainability. In addition, shifting consumer lifestyles, influenced by factors such as urbanization, dual-income households, and time constraints, fuel demand for appliances offering time-saving features and compatibility with modern living arrangements. Environmental concerns also drive growth, as consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly options, motivating manufacturers to develop greener products to meet regulatory standards and consumer preferences. Economic factors such as disposable income levels and consumer confidence further impact purchasing decisions, influencing demand for household appliances.

The deep cleaners' segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product, the entertainment and information appliances segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global household appliances market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smart home integration and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity has made entertainment appliances more versatile and interconnected, allowing for seamless integration with other smart devices and services. Furthermore, the growing popularity of home entertainment, driven by factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of streaming platforms, has fuelled demand for high-quality audiovisual experiences within the comfort of consumers' homes. Collectively, these factors have propelled the entertainment and information appliances segment to the forefront of the market, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and technological trends shaping the industry.

The e-commerce segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the specialty store segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global household appliances market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Specialty stores offer a curated selection of household appliances, providing consumers with a wide range of options and expert advice. These stores often prioritize product knowledge and customer service, creating a personalized shopping experience that fosters trust and loyalty among consumers. In addition, specialty stores are strategically located in high-traffic areas, enhancing their visibility and accessibility to shoppers. Furthermore, the hands-on experience provided by specialty stores allows consumers to interact directly with products, compare different models, and receive demonstrations, which can be particularly influential for high-value purchases like household appliances.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The changing consumer lifestyles, including busy schedules and a preference for time-saving solutions, contribute to the demand for innovative household appliances in the region. Moreover, favourable regulatory frameworks and initiatives promoting energy efficiency and sustainability encourage the adoption of eco-friendly appliances, further bolstering market growth. Collectively, these factors position North America as a lucrative market for household appliances, driving its continued dominance in the industry.

Leading Market Players: -

Haier Group Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics

Hitachi, Ltd.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

AB Electrolux

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting the market growth.

