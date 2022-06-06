HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL'S "MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD" TAKES NEXT STEP WITH 2022 AFRICA EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® SUMMIT.

JOHANNESBURG, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD, the 10-year initiative to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the world's 500 largest Companies (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and double the number of Male CEO's who actively invest and advocate for gender diversity & inclusion, took the next step with the 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women on June 2, 2022.

Organizations across industries came together virtually to share their best practices for leadership, (gender) diversity & inclusion and success and celebrate the learnings of the recently announced 2022 Break the ceiling touch the sky® list of Africa's Most Inspirational Women in leadership.

"Dream big! Take risks and have the discipline to really do what you said you would do. In all aspects of life you have to have discipline. Advocate for other people," shared Phillipine Mtikitiki, Vice President, South Africa Franchise, The Coca-Cola Company.

"Show up consistently in the events in your life. Let your views be heard. Be participative. Take up space and show up. Take other women up with you. Be generous and collaborative," shared Mashudu Lembede, Country Chief Executive Zambia, Bureau Veritas Group.

"Don't leave your career to chance. Take deliberate, consistent action in line with your aspirations and goals. Invest in your own health and well-being," shared Vukani Mngxati, CEO, Africa, Accenture.

"You cannot make time, you have to take time. Set boundaries of what you do and when you do it. Start with better equality in your own life, share responsibilities at home more equally, to allow you to lean into the role you would like to play in the business world. Change the narrative, it is absolutely possible to thrive in your business and personal life as a female leader. Men should be part of the conversation, as allies at work and at home," shared Carli Jacobs, Head of Life and Health Reinsurance for Southern Africa, Swiss Re.

"Lead with empathy. Be resilient. Avoid bias selection. Raise your hand and believe in yourself," shared Dorsaf Essoussi, Regional President, North Africa, Egypt, Russia and CIS, Viatris.

"Don't prioritize your schedule, schedule your priorities. Stay curious. Be self-aware," shared Lethepu Matshaba, Vice President: Home Care, Africa at Unilever.

"Be more open. Don't assume you know everything. Help your colleagues. Be humble. Absorb learn. Help others along the way. Be mindful. Seek out the assistance you might need to fulfil the task at hand. You don't have to take up everything yourself," shared Cynthia Griffin, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs, Sub Saharan Africa, US Department of Commerce.

"Be self-aware. Make sure what you actually address is what the customer wants. Try to be in tune with yourself. You need to have friends, mentors and coaches that give you honest feedback. What made you successful so far may not help you in the future," shared Nene Maiga, CEO, Orange, Botswana.

Coca-Cola, Bureau Veritas and Accenture led the 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® as sponsors.

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women (which inspired the summit) led the day as host and shared insights from HORP's 2022 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index.

