HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES DUBAI, UAE AS EXCLUSIVE LOCATION FOR 2024 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

Fine Hygienic Holding, BIC and Zurich Insurance lead as early sponsor partners

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that its 2024 Middle East & Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® (BTCTTS) - the success and leadership summit for women will be held LIVE in Dubai, UAE on Sept 9, 2024. The summit will bring together the Middle East & Africa's most inspirational leaders in business to exchange cutting-edge, cross-industry knowledge and best practices on leadership, success and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). This is the seventh annual Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to be held in Dubai, reinforcing House of Rose Professional's commitment to supporting the UAE's efforts to advance gender balance in the region. BTCTTS has since 2014 enabled and inspired over 40000 women leaders to success globally with the world's most successful companies learning at summit editions held across the world.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) -Champion organizations Fine Hygienic Holding, BIC and Zurich Insurance are leading as the early sponsor partners for the 2024 Middle East & Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. Companies that wish to join the leadership team of sponsors for this edition of the summit may email HORP at anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Companies wishing to sign up as Participating Companies at Super Early Bird rates can visit

https://houseofroseprofessional.com/middle-east-2024/

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, ""We are proud to be a Platinum sponsor once again of the 2024 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky. Renewing our partnership reiterates our commitment to our ongoing mission to make FHH's workplace environment more inclusive and inviting for females. I am proud of the progress our company is making in this arena, adopting best practices, and celebrating the efforts and contributions of its females by rolling out world-class policies and programs that ensure they are operating in a supportive environment that allows them to unleash their potential and thrive. We expect the 2024 Edition to be the biggest and best Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to date."

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East and Africa at BIC commented, "We are proud to partner with House of Rose Professional for the fourth year in a row to help bring gender equality to the top of the agenda, professionally and beyond. Our commitment to fostering a diverse and equal environment at BIC drives our actions externally. Our strategic partnership with House of Rose Professional provides us with a platform to exchange knowledge with likeminded organizations and individuals, so that collectively, we can reach industry-wide DEI goals."

Mufazzal Kajiji, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich International Life – Middle East, said, "We take great pride in the diversity of our people and recognize them as our most valuable asset. With an equal gender ratio and women occupying key positions across various functions, we prioritize inclusivity and equal opportunities. Our collaboration with Break the ceiling touch the sky®, the premier global forum for women in leadership, will empower us to exchange best practices and implement strategies that drive innovation and help further strengthen our business."

Added Cara Nazari, Chief Executive Officer, AMCHAM Dubai, "We are delighted that House of Rose Professional has once again chosen Dubai as the host city for the 2024 Middle East & Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. AmCham Dubai deeply believes in the power of gender diversity & inclusion. AmCham Dubai is pleased to partner once again with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® and support gender diversity which is a key business priority for the Middle East region and for our corporate members."

The 2024 Middle East & Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a critical pillar of the 2024 world tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® network with editions of the summit across the world for the Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia and ANZ. The summit supports HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10-year action plan to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and to double the number of Male CEOs in the same group actively investing in gender diversity & inclusion.

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "We are delighted to host the 2024 Middle East & Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® in the UAE. House of Rose Professional strongly supports the UAE's focus on gender balance and is contributing our global best practices and international benchmarks via Break the ceiling touch the sky® to strategically accelerate gender balance and its impact for many companies in the Middle East & Africa. We are pleased to see how organizations that partner with us at Break the ceiling touch the sky® are learning faster and building stronger, more inclusive organizations that deliver better leadership and better business."

The 2024 Middle East, Africa & India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® has several Industry Partners including AMCHAM Dubai, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi whose member companies are entitled to preferential Industry Partner delegate rates for the summit.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a leader in female executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation. HORP has since 2014 helped enable 40000 women leaders to greater success. HORP is also the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – the comprehensive, math-based record of gender diversity at the top of the world's 500 largest Companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914448/4661994/House_of_Rose_Professional_Logo.jpg