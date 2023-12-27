House of 0.0% present a range of ways to enjoy the festive season deliciously AND responsibly

From Gordon's to Guinness, Captain Morgan and Seedlip to Tanqueray - there are plenty of ways to moderate during the festive season

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of 0.0% are here to help you through the busy period, with a range of great tasting non-alch alternatives - empowering you to moderate whenever you choose while the festivities are in full swing.

The House of 0.0% portfolio offers a range of great tasting alcohol-free alternatives designed to be delicious. From the classic flavours of Tanqueray, the exceptional taste and botanicals found in Seedlip, the juniper accents of Gordon's, the delightfully spiced flavour profile of Captain Morgan, or the velvety smoothness of Guinness: House of 0.0% offers a product tailored to your preferences.

For the full House of 0.0% range, see below via thebar.com - also available at major retailers:

