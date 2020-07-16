HotForex Wins 'Decade of Excellence Forex Brokerage Asia 2020'

'Decade of Excellence Forex Brokerage Asia 2020' award marks an important milestone in the global expansion of HotForex, the award winning multi-asset broker whose unrivalled reputation has spanned the corners of the world

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the internationally acclaimed forex and commodities broker on CFDs, has been proudly presented with the 'Decade of Excellence Forex Brokerage Asia 2020' award by Global Banking & Finance Review, as a result of its commitment to providing innovative high-quality trading services to all its clients in the Asian region and beyond.

George Koumantaris, CEO, HotForex, commented: "Winning this award is a nod to the top-quality services our company provides to its clients and reaffirms our position as an industry leader in the Asian region. Our aim is to continue to apply our expertise skills in serving the needs of our clients complying best practices, experience and knowledge. It's a true honor to receive this award and we take this opportunity to thank all our loyal clients for their support."

This year, HotForex celebrates ten years in business. In only a decade, the company has become a leading global FX broker with award-winning services that include full client support and protection, all the latest trading instruments and tools, and regulatory licenses from world renowned authorities.

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 2,000,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 35 International Awards

Client Support in 27+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more information on HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here.

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your investments objectives and level of experience, before trading, and if necessary, seek independent advice. Please read the full Risk Disclosure.

