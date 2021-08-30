HotForex Introduces 50% Welcome Bonus for New and Existing Clients

The global broker of choice now offers clients that reside in specific countries a 50% Welcome Bonus on their first deposit of at least $50 into a new MT4 Micro Account

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, now offers new and existing traders the chance to kickstart their trading journey with a 50% Welcome Bonus on their first deposit of at least $50 into a new MT4 Micro Account.

Commenting on the addition, a HotForex spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to be able to provide our clients with another generous bonus offering that will boost their first deposit and allow them to start their trading journey with 50% more trading power."