Hotel Plus - HDE 2020 Postponed to 12 - 14 August in Shanghai

According to the one-to-one questionnaire to over 1,000 exhibitors, it is concluded that 75.11% of the companies agree to postpone the event to August. The cooperation partners of the China's leading hotel and commercial property show, Shanghai Tourist Hotel Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, China Association of Lighting Industry and China Architectural Culture Center, support this decision.

Hotel Plus, originally scheduled for 27th – 29th April 2020 at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), will be postponed to 12th – 14th August 2020. With the new dates, Hotel Plus 2020 also moves to a new location at National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), the biggest show venue in Shanghai.

Serving a wide range of industry segments including building and decoration, engineering design, lighting and intelligence, hotel supplies and furniture, cleaning and maintenance, facility management, smart retail and hotel franchise, the mega event of Hotel Plus is a one-stop purchasing platform on construction and operation for hotels and commercial properties. While keeping strong and active in the current environment, Hotel Plus will continue to provide a market place of enhanced quality for exhibitors and visitors across China and the world.

About Hotel Plus - HDE

Shanghai International Hospitality Design & Supplies Expo (HDE) is the most important part of Hotel Plus – Total solution for hotels and commercial space. Derived from Expo Build China, and integrated with Hotelex which has more than 20 years history, the show has become the one-stop platform for sourcing hospitality design materials and supplies to the world. For more information, please visit www.hdeexpo.com/en-us.

About Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co.,Ltd. (Former UBM Sinoexpo)is a professional organization by managing trade shows, events, online B2B platforms, which is a joint venture between Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Ltd and Informa PLC- a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Countless Trade opportunities have been created to cater for more than 993,000 worldwide business buyers from our 70+ international exhibitions, the total exhibition area of which covered 1,500,000 sqm in 2019. Headquartered in Shanghai, Sinoexpo Informa Markets operates two branches in Beijing and Guangzhou as well as one joint venture in Guzhen Zhongshan, Guangdong Province. The total headcount exceeds 400. For more information, please visit www.imsinoexpo.com/en-us.

