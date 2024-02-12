Hot on the heels of its latest show 'Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder', Mickey Mouse and friends are returning to the rink this February with 'Disney On Ice presents Dream Big', a family-friendly extravaganza featuring all your favourite Disney tales, old and new.

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney On Ice presents Dream Big brings to life the magic of Disney's tales through world-class figure skating, transporting audiences to exciting worlds where heroes seek to fulfil their dreams, including fan favourites such as Frozen, Moana, Coco and more.

While Disney's most adventurous heroes prepare to skate into the UK, here are five facts you might not know about the upcoming Disney On Ice show:

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is skating into the UK this month. Credit: Feld Entertainment Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is skating into the UK this month. Credit: Feld Entertainment (PRNewsfoto/Disney On Ice)

Extensive experience: It takes a love of performing, persistence and determination to be a Disney On Ice skater – and the average Disney On Ice skater has over 15 years of experience Need for speed: The average Disney On Ice skater flies across the ice at an impressive speed of over 20 mph! It takes a village: Supporting the talented cast is a team of choreographers and set and costume designers who create approximately 181 props and 250 different costumes for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big Don't forget the set up: With so many props and costumes, it takes a whopping 17 trucks to transport the Disney On Ice set from city to city, taking approximately 10 hours to set up for the first show A real-life Disney love story: Cast members Graham and Katarina Hockley met performing with the show and are now married – and will be playing Flynn and Rapunzel in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big

Get ready to enter the enchanting Disney Kingdom as the show skates into an arena near you, visiting Glasgow, Leeds, London, Cardiff and Liverpool from the 22nd February to 24th March, full dates and venues below:

Glasgow : from 22 nd – 25 th February 2024

: from 22 – 25 February 2024 Leeds : from 29 th February – 3 rd March 2024

: from 29 February – 3 March 2024 London , Wembley: from 7 th – 10 th March 2024

, Wembley: from 7 – 10 March 2024 Cardiff : from 14 th – 17 th March 2024

: from 14 – 17 March 2024 Liverpool : from 21st – 24th March 2024

To experience a taste of the Disney magic yourself, tickets are on sale now from www.disneyonice.co.uk .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338162/Disney_On_Ice.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338157/Disney_On_Ice.jpg