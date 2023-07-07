Hot & Cold Systems Market worth $27.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Hot & Cold Systems Market by Raw Material (Plastic, Metallic, Metalized Plastic), Application (Water Plumbing Pipes, Radiator Connection Pipes, Underfloor Surface Heating & Cooling), Components, End-Users, And Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% from USD 19.9 billion in 2023.

The major drivers for the hot & cold systems market are the growing construction industry coupled with the replacement and upgrading of aging infrastructure. The cost of material & installation of metal pipes and economic fluctuations & uncertainties are the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include expansion of the construction industry.

Pipe hot & cold systems segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The pipe segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the hot and cold systems market due to a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, leading to the adoption of advanced pipe materials with improved insulation properties. Additionally, infrastructure development and renovation projects contribute to the demand for efficient and durable pipes to meet the increasing requirements of heating, cooling, and fluid distribution in various applications.

Commercial is projected to be the second-fastest growing end-user in the hot & cold systems market, in terms of value

The commercial buildings segment is projected to grow at the second-fastest rate in the hot and cold systems market due to several factors. Commercial buildings, such as offices, retail spaces, and healthcare facilities, have complex heating and cooling requirements to ensure comfortable environments for occupants. Increasing construction activities, stringent energy regulations, and the need for energy-efficient systems drive the demand for advanced hot and cold systems in the commercial sector, contributing to its significant growth potential.

Europe is expected to be the third-largest market for hot & cold systems during the forecast period, in terms of value

This regional analysis delves into the market segmentation based on raw material, including plastic, metallic, and metalized plastic, and end-users such as residential, commercial, and industrial. The region has a high demand for energy-efficient and sustainable heating and cooling solutions driven by strict environmental regulations. Additionally, Europe's robust infrastructure, technological advancements, and emphasis on quality standards contribute to its significant market share in the hot and cold systems industry.

Market Players :

The key players in the hot & cold systems market include RWC (US), Orbia (Mexico), Georg Fischer Limited (Switzerland), Geberit (Switzerland), Watts Water Technologies (US), Chevron Phillips Chemical LLC (US), Wienerberger (Austria), Aalberts (Netherlands), Aliaxis (Belgium), Lesso (China), Rehau (Switzerland), Zurn (US), Uponor (Finland), and Silmar Group (Italy), among others.

