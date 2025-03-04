Horizontal Directional Drilling Market to Reach $17.6 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

"The global horizontal directional drillings market growth is driven by increasing demand for underground utilities, infrastructure development, and the need for more efficient and environmentally friendly drilling methods for pipeline installation, telecommunications, and cable systems. Additionally, advancements in HDD technology, rising investments in oil and gas exploration, and the growing preference for non-invasive, cost-effective solutions are contributing to the market's expansion."

WILMINGTON, Del., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Parts (Rigs, Pipes, Bits, Reamers), by Application (Onshore, Offshore), by End Use (Oil and Gas Extraction, Utility, Telecommunication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "horizontal directional drilling market" was valued at $8.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $17.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The Global Horizontal Directional Drillings market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the increasing demand for urban infrastructure projects, the rise in underground utility installations, and the growing preference for environmentally friendly and minimally invasive drilling techniques. Moreover, the growing need for high-speed internet, fiber optic networks, and the expansion of power grids is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high cost limits the growth of the global horizontal directional drillings market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $8.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $17.6 billion CAGR 8.1 % No. of Pages in Report 288 Segments Covered Part types, Application, End user, and Region Drivers Surge in infrastructure development in telecommunications and mineral exploration sectors Advancements in drilling equipment Rising urbanization and population growth Opportunity Rising preference for underground cables to prevent power outages Restraint High initial investments

The Rigs segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

On the basis of part type, the rigs segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global horizontal directional drillings market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for efficient and high-performance drilling rigs in infrastructure and utility projects. Rigs are essential for a wide range of applications, including pipeline installations, cable laying, and utility development, providing greater flexibility, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, the Bits segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.90% from 2024 to 2033.

The Onshore segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

On the basis of application, the Onshore segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global horizontal directional drillings market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the offshore segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.50% from 2024 to 2033, owing to the growing demand for offshore oil and gas exploration, expansion of subsea infrastructure, and the increasing need for non-invasive drilling methods in challenging marine environments. Furthermore, technological advancements in offshore HDD equipment, coupled with rising investments in offshore energy projects, are expected to drive significant growth in this segment.

The oil & gas extraction segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

On the basis of the end user, oil & gas extraction held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global horizontal directional drillings market revenue owing to the growing demand for efficient and cost-effective drilling solutions in the exploration and extraction of oil and gas. HDD provides a non-invasive method for drilling in challenging or environmentally sensitive areas, enabling the construction of pipelines and wellbores with minimal disruption. Additionally, the increasing focus on offshore drilling and the need for enhanced pipeline infrastructure are contributing factors driving the growth in this segment.

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

On the basis of the region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global horizontal directional drillings market revenue owing to the extensive railway network, significant government and private investments in rail infrastructure modernization, the presence of major horizontal directional drillings manufacturers, increasing adoption of automated and high-tech maintenance solutions, and stringent regulatory requirements ensuring track safety and operational efficiency.

Leading Market Players: -

Barbco Inc.

NOV

The Charles Machine Works, Inc.

SLB

Laney Drilling

Vermeer Corporation

Elvaan

Herrenknecht AG

Wuhan Yichao Technology Equipment Co., Ltd

Epiroc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global horizontal directional drillings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. For instance, in November 2024, Vermeer Corporation launched the D24 horizontal directional drill, a compact yet powerful machine designed to enhance efficiency in utility installation projects. Featuring advanced controls, increased power, and improved operator comfort, the D24 is engineered to deliver precision and reliability in challenging environments. This new drill underscores Vermeer's commitment to innovation in utility installation, offering contractors a versatile and efficient solution for a wide range of applications.

