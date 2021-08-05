HONOR launches HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite with Industry Leading Battery Life and Enhanced Audio

"Whether listening to your favorite music during a workout, dialing into a business conference call or catching up on the latest TV series, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite are the perfect earphones for every scenario, offering excellent performance and an immersive audio experience," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR. "Delivering enhancements in sound quality and battery life, the latest addition to our line-up of wearables demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative products and services to consumers around the world."

All Day Entertainment with Ultra-Long Battery Life and Fast Charging Capabilities

Powered by a 55mAh battery, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite deliver industry leading battery performance and efficiency, providing up to 10 hours of continuous music on a single charge[1], and up to a total of 32 hours of music playback or 20 hours of voice calls with the charging case[2], ensuring users don't have to worry about missing their favorite song or getting disconnected during an important meeting.

Bolstered with Fast Charging capabilities, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite can be powered up to 40%[3] in just ten minutes, offering four hours[4] of non-stop music playback, perfect for those with limited time on their hands.

Active Noise Cancelling Technology for a Distraction-Free Sound Experience

Whether commuting to work, or sitting in a café, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite come armed with fully developed Active Noise Cancelling technology to reduce unwanted background sound. In addition, the in-ear design of the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite forms a tight seal to provide passive noise isolation that physically blocks out further ambient noise, allowing users to experience crystal clear, uninterrupted audio in total comfort.

The HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite lets users make high-quality two-way calls, even while walking or running in strong winds. Equipped with two Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) silicon microphones, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite combine traditional wave noise reduction technology and a Deep Neural Network (DNN), alongside Dual Anti-Wind technology to extract the caller's sound and optimize the voice calling experience. The perfect accessory for uninterrupted, crystal clear audio and video calls, colleagues or friends will be able to hear every word.

Awareness Mode and Superior Sound Quality for Enhanced Audio

Equipped with Awareness Mode, users can hear what's going on around them without removing their earbuds. Activated by touching the earbud stem for a few seconds, users can tune into and out of their environment from time to time and keep safe throughout the day.

Featuring 10mm high fidelity dynamic drivers with sensitive polymer composite diaphragms, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite are carefully tuned to bring users authentic and balanced audio, detailed sound, and a rich deep bass, perfect for music lovers and gaming enthusiasts who seek crystal-clear audio and outstanding stereo sound.

Comfortable Design for a Premium Listening Experience

Striving to provide the most comfortable fit for users, HONOR studied thousands of ears and created myriads of sample models, resulting in a comfortable ergonomic design. The HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite come with three sizes[5] of flexible silicon ear tips for a customizable listening experience.

Enhanced Signal Connection for an Uninterrupted and Truly Immersive Gaming Experience

Ideal for gamers, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite automatically enter low-latency mode when users are playing games[6], synchronizing audio and video and ensuring a lag-free experience. The proliferation of wireless technology means many of us live in areas with mid to low signal interference. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and HONOR's optimizations, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite will not disconnect from your HONOR smartphones due to mid to low interference, ensuring an interruption-free experience. [7]

Pricing and Availability

Available in Glacier White and Midnight Black, the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite will be available to purchase in UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Finland starting from Aug 7th at an affordable price of 69.9 Euros.[8]

[1] With active noise cancellation disabled [2] All data is based on results from the HONOR laboratory. Actual usage time may vary depending on volume, conditions of use, environmental factors and etc. [3] Data is based on test results from the HONOR laboratory. [4] The charging case must have sufficient battery, the earbuds are fast-charged at room temperature, and the earbuds are used to play music in AAC format with a 50% volume level [5] Available in large, medium, and small. The medium size is pre-installed on the earbuds [6] Need to be on a phone running Magic UI 4.0 or later [7] Data from HONOR internal lab [8] Availability varies from different countries





