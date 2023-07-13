HONOR Is Launching New Free Themes As Part Of Its HONOR 90 Series

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR, the leading global technology brand, is introducing free and exclusive wallpapers and themes for its HONOR 90 Series. Accessible via HONOR Themes, these new features celebrate personal style and flair, offering users the chance to take their phone personalization to new heights.

With its compelling 200 MP camera and billion colour display, the HONOR 90 series has redefined the smartphone experience. Celebrated as a powerful creative tool for capturing and sharing vibes, it empowers users to seize every moment in stunning detail. Now, HONOR goes a step beyond with the launch of free, exclusive themes and wallpapers, designed to enhance the user experience even further.

The new features, including splendid glowing halo themes, romantic moon phase themes, and Always-On Display features (AODs), create a seamless blend of aesthetics and personal expression. We're also offering a variety of HONOR Talents themes selected from HONOR's international art design contest and AIGC wallpapers inspired by HONOR 90 providing a creative and personal touch for your HONOR 90 device.

"We at HONOR understand the importance of individuality. We believe your smartphone should be an extension of your personality, not just a device," said Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK. "That's why we are excited to provide these stylish, free themes and wallpapers that will allow our users to further personalize their HONOR 90."

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com/uk

https://www.facebook.com/honoruk/

https://twitter.com/UKHonor

https://www.instagram.com/UKHonor/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

SOURCE HONOR