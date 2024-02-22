HONOR Introduces the Feature-packed HONOR Pad 9

Unlock limitless possibilities with advanced audiovisual capabilities and robust hardware performance at your fingertips

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the global launch of the HONOR Pad 9, the latest addition to its tablet lineup. Boasting an impressive 12.1-inch 2.5K HONOR FullView Display1 with a 120Hz2 refresh rate, an eight-speaker audio system that incorporates HONOR Histen sound tuning technology, and a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 chipset, the HONOR Pad 9 is a feature-packed tablet that offers exceptional user experience and a distinctive design.

Immersive Display Incorporates with Advanced Eye Protection Technology

Featuring a 12.1-inch HONOR FullView display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88%3, the HONOR Pad 9 supports a resolution of 2560x16004 pixels and 1.07 billion colors5, delivering breathtaking detail and true-to-life colors for an immersive entertainment experience. The HONOR Pad 9 also offers an adjustable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering buttery smooth visuals on select apps6 and optimizing battery life when using less demanding applications, bringing a more intuitive and flexible user experience.

Upholding its dedication to human-centric technology, the HONOR Pad 9 incorporates industry-leading eye comfort features such as Dynamic Dimming that simulates ciliary muscle activity and reduce eye fatigue, ensuring optimal comfort for the human eye. It also comes with HONOR's Circadian Night Display technology, automatically adjusting the display into warmer colors to reduce the amount of blue light, promoting the secretion of melatonin and ultimately enhancing users' sleep quality. Earned both TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, the HONOR Pad 9 provides a comfortable viewing experience, making it the ideal choice for the tech-savvy generation.

Incredible Audio Experience with Eight Speakers

Offering an incredible audio experience, the all-new HONOR Pad 9 is surrounded by eight speakers, with two being positioned at the bottom, delivering immersive sound from multiple directions. With amplified volume levels and a deeper, richer bass, users can reveal in a more powerful and well-balanced sound, enjoying a full-range stereo effects that enhances their audio enjoyment, whether they are at home or on the go. Featuring the HONOR Histen sound tuning technology, the HONOR Pad 9 generates vibrant and dynamic 360° audio, taking any listening experience to new heights. The two bottom speakers are also designed to fire downwards and bounce off surfaces, creating a more cinematic surround sound experience for listeners.

In addition, the HONOR Pad 9 supports Bidirectional Vocal Enhancement technology7, delivering precise sound reproduction that enhances the clarity of the human voice and reduces background noise, elevating the overall sound quality. Whether it's audio calls or online meetings, users can expect a superb audio experience with exceptional clarity.

Smooth User Experience Powered by Enhanced Hardware

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform at its core, the HONOR Pad 9 offers exceptional capabilities. This powerful processor delivers a notable 35% increase in GPU performance and a 40%8 increase in CPU efficiency, ensuring smooth and seamless productivity and entertainment at all times.

To further enhance its performance, the HONOR Pad 9 features a 8GB memory and large 256GB storage9 drive, which can hold 57,000 pictures, 23,000 songs or 226 HD videos10 locally. Additionally, the HONOR Pad 9 features the innovative HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+8GB)11, which leverages a portion of the flash memory as RAM. It means that the 8GB RAM can effectively be expanded to 16GB, providing users with even more storage space for their multimedia collections and ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The HONOR Pad 9 is also equipped with a high-capacity 8300mAh battery12, providing long-lasting connectivity for users throughout the day. With a single charge cycle, the HONOR Pad 9 delivers up to 11 hours of video streaming, 11 hours of social media browsing or 15 hours of music streaming13, making it the perfect companion for users who are constantly on the go. Thanks to its 35W Wired HONOR SuperCharge technology14, the HONOR Pad 9 enables users to quickly charge their device to usable levels within several minutes using the provided charger, swiftly powering up their tablet for an uninterrupted music and video streaming experience while on the move.

Sleek Design, Smart Experience

Featuring a premium design crafted from lightweight aluminum alloy, the HONOR Pad 9 weights just 555g and measures a mere 6.96mm15 in thickness, offering a comfortable and ergonomic feel when held in users' hands. The tablet's aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by its curved edges and exquisite frosted finish, providing a smooth touch and exuding a premium look and feel.

Running the latest MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13 (The device supports 1 Android upgrade), the HONOR Pad 9 offers users access to a wide range of upgraded and personalized smart features, including Network Sharing between HONOR devices, HONOR Connect (Connected Notification, Connected Call and Connected APPs between HONOR devices), HONOR Notes (users can bookmark interesting articles, helpful resources, or any web content that they want to revisit offline later with a simple three-finger swipe down gesture), and Multi-screen collaboration16. With these intelligent capabilities, the HONOR Pad 9 takes the smart user experience to new level, making remote working more convenient and efficient than ever before.

HONOR Pad 9 will be easily equipped with all the accessories needed for productivity, with premium quality and affordable price. You can buy the HONOR Pad 9 alone or choose the option with an inbox Bluetooth keyboard. The keyboard is in UK layout and provides a PC-level typing experience, suitable for office work. The vendor will sell separate pen for tablet at a very affordable price on its official website in April as well.

Pricing and Availability

Drawing inspiration from the vastness of the universe, the HONOR Pad 9 is available in Space Grey. Starting from 25th Feb, for £299.99 RRP or £349.99 including a keyboard. The HONOR Pad 9 will be available to purchase in UK and Ireland via HiHonor, Argos, Amazon, Very, Currys online. On HiHonor, consumers can benefit from a £50 discount on the keyboard option, meaning the tablet and keyboard combination is the price of the stand-alone tablet.

For more information, please visit the HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com/uk.

1 With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 12.1 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller. HONOR FullView Display generally refers to HONOR laptop screens with a narrow bezel and high screen-to-body ratio. Please refer to the actual product.

2 The screen refresh rate may vary by application The screen supports a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. The refresh rate may vary depending on the application interface and game screen.

3 The data comes from the HONOR Lab. The screen-to-body ratio is calculated according to the viewable area of the screen to the entire front panel area of the device.

4 The resolution measured as a standard rectangle; thus, the effective pixels are slightly less.

5 1.07 billion colors refer to 10bit color depth (8bit hardware specification, 2bit for software algorithm extension).

6 YouTube, Amazon, Quora, Gmail are supported.

7 This feature is only available for some applications. For actual availability, please refer to the actual experience.

8 The data comes from the HONOR Lab and the Qualcomm official data. The comparison object is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. Please refer to the actual experience.

9 The available internal storage may be smaller as part of the internal storage is occupied by software. Actual memory space may change due to application updates, user operations, and other related factors.

10 Data from HONOR labs. Capacity is calculated assuming the file sizes of each song, picture and video are 10MB, 4MB and 250MB respectively. Actual quantity of files may vary by file size.

11 Through HONOR RAM Turbo, some ROM will be transferred to RAM, 8GB RAM can be equivalent to 16GB storage experience. Actual available storage space is less than this value due to system usage.

12 The data comes from the HONOR Lab. The battery capacity is the typical value.

13 Data from HONOR labs. The specific usage time may vary slightly depending on usage habits and scenarios.

14 The actual charging power varies intelligently depending on the scenarios. Please refer to the actual experience.

15 The data comes from the HONOR Lab. The actual weight and thickness may vary depending on the configurations. manufacturing processes, and measurement methods. The thickness of the tablet does not include the bulging section of the camera.

16 This feature is only available for some HONOR phones and tablets running MagicOS 7.2 and above. Both phones and tablets need to enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and log in to the same HONOR account simultaneously. The application continuation feature is only available for some applications.

