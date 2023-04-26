HONOR celebrates the launch of its flagship device, the Magic5 Pro, with exclusive event and deal at Three London Oxford Street Store

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, HONOR, yesterday launched its latest flagship smartphone, HONOR Magic5 Pro on sale in the UK. To celebrate this launch, HONOR has teamed up with Three for an exclusive event where customers who purchase the Magic5 Pro will benefit from an exciting launch bundle worth £500.

The launch bundle consists of a pair of HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, a wireless charger, premium case, and an HONOR Pad 8, all for free for one day only, exclusively in the Three Flagship Store in London Oxford Street. These accessories provide the perfect complement to the Magic5 Pro and enhance the user experience, allowing for a seamless and convenient way to stay connected on the go.

The Magic5 Pro boasts a stunning 6.81-inch LTPO display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series processor, and an impressive Triple 50 MP camera system, making it the perfect smartphone for capturing and sharing life's best moments. The Magic5 Pro is also ranked No1 Globally by DXOMARK for its stunning Quad-Curved Floating Display, as well as the highest-ranking camera phone you can purchase in the UK.

At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from one of the UK's top tech influencers, The Tech Chap, who will give a special talk about how he has used his smartphone to become one of the leading tech influencers in the country. The Tech Chap will also be available for a meet and greet, where attendees can ask him questions and get their photo with him.

"At HONOR UK, we want to make our customers everyday "magical" with the HONOR Magic5 Pro, and this is why we're so excited to be partnering with Three on this exclusive launch bundle offer." said Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK.

He continued: "We want HONOR customers to experience the breadth of our products, and with the Earbuds 3 Pro, the HONOR Pad 8, wireless charger and more, customers will truly see the power of HONOR across our ecosystem of innovative products."

The launch event will take place on April 29th, 2023, at the Three flagship Oxford Street store, 297 Oxford St, London W1C 2DY. Customers can purchase the Magic5 Pro and receive the bundle offer for a limited time only. Sign up for your tickets to the event here , or Hihonor for more information on the HONOR Magic5 Pro.

